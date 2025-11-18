2026 Lunar New Year Tet Festival & Parade — Sponsorship

• Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor
• Prominent logo placement on all event materials (event programs, website, digital media, and signage)
• Mention in event social media
• Announcements during festival
• 10'x10' Booth or display space at the event
• Opportunity to speak at the event and introduce a session
• Logo and link on the website for one year
• VIP seating for key representatives
• Dedicated social media posts and mention in press releases
• Display sponsor provided banner: 6'x10'
• Recognition as a Diamond Sponsor
• Logo placement on event programs, website, digital media, and signage
• Mention in event social media
• Announcements during festival
• 10'x10' Booth or display space at the event
• Opportunity to speak at the event
• Logo and link on the organization’s website for six months
• Reserved seating for representatives
• Featured social media post and mention in press releases
• Display sponsor provided banner: 4'x6'
• Recognition as a Gold Sponsor
• Logo placement on event programs, website, digital media, and signage
• Mention in event social media
• Announcements during festival
• 10'x10' Booth or display space at the event
• Opportunity to speak at the event
• Logo and link on the organization’s website for six months
• Reserved seating for representatives
• Featured social media post and mention in press releases
• Display sponsor provided banner: 4'x4'
• Recognition as a Silver Sponsor
• Logo placement on event programs, website, and digital media
• Mention in event social media
• Announcements during festival
• 10'x10' booth space
• Logo on the website for three months
• Reserved seating for representatives
• Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor
• Logo placement on event programs and website
• Mention in event social media
• Announcements during festival
• 10'x10' booth space
• Recognition as a Community Sponsor
• Logo placement on event programs and website
• Mention on event social media
• Announcements during festival
