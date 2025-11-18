2026 Lunar New Year Tet Festival & Parade — Sponsorship

9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd

Elk Grove, CA 95624, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$15,000

• Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor

• Prominent logo placement on all event materials (event programs, website, digital media, and signage)

• Mention in event social media

• Announcements during festival

• 10'x10' Booth or display space at the event

• Opportunity to speak at the event and introduce a session

• Logo and link on the website for one year

• VIP seating for key representatives

• Dedicated social media posts and mention in press releases

• Display sponsor provided banner: 6'x10'

Diamond Sponsor
$10,000

• Recognition as a Diamond Sponsor

• Logo placement on event programs, website, digital media, and signage

• Mention in event social media

• Announcements during festival

• 10'x10' Booth or display space at the event

• Opportunity to speak at the event

• Logo and link on the organization’s website for six months

• Reserved seating for representatives

• Featured social media post and mention in press releases

• Display sponsor provided banner: 4'x6'

Gold Sponsor
$7,500

• Recognition as a Gold Sponsor

• Logo placement on event programs, website, digital media, and signage

• Mention in event social media

• Announcements during festival

• 10'x10' Booth or display space at the event

• Opportunity to speak at the event

• Logo and link on the organization’s website for six months

• Reserved seating for representatives

• Featured social media post and mention in press releases

• Display sponsor provided banner: 4'x4'

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

• Recognition as a Silver Sponsor

• Logo placement on event programs, website, and digital media

• Mention in event social media

• Announcements during festival

• 10'x10' booth space

• Logo on the website for three months

• Reserved seating for representatives

Bronze Sponsor
$3,000

• Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor

• Logo placement on event programs and website

• Mention in event social media

• Announcements during festival

• 10'x10' booth space

Community Sponsor
$1,500

• Recognition as a Community Sponsor

• Logo placement on event programs and website

• Mention on event social media

• Announcements during festival

