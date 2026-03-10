2026 LVNS Auction

Enjoy 2 beautifully curated matching pieces for your jewelry collection from Kendra Scott! Your next favorite necklace stack is layered up for you with the Mallory Rose Gold Multi Strand Necklace. Pair this necklace with the Mallory Rose Huggie Earrings. Get two stunning looks in one with these earrings - Wear them with the sculptural roses for a romantic look or take them off for a more subtle vintage look with beautifully detailed huggie hoops. No matter the style, this set is ready to elevate any look with artistic elegance!



