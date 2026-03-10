2026 LVNS Auction

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For the art lover - big or small! This set has all of the art supplies for you and your little one to enjoy: watercolor paint, paintbrushes, markers, drawing pads, canvases, finger puppet book and more!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Ring the bell for this fantastic basket full of all of the best sweets, treats, snacks and home goodies from Trader Joes. Indulge on some cookie butter spread. Whip up a weeknight dinner with some linguine and tomato basil sauce. Be the master of snack time with chips, cowboy caviar and salsa. Also included is a $20 gift card to TJ’s for anything else you could need. This basket is fun for the whole family and is sure to fill your home and pantry!
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Basket features a Coyote Convite mezcal (approx. $175 value) paired with elevated snacks and accompaniments.
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Let’s Roam scavenger hunts are the perfect way to create lasting memories with your partner in crime. Let’s Roam offers both outdoor and in-home hunts so you can enjoy the spirit of adventure wherever you may be. Let sparks fly as you rediscover Los Angeles with their outdoor scavenger hunts. Prefer a night in instead of heading out? Bring adventure right to your doorstep with their in-home hunts. These hunts promise laughter and adventure for you and someone special.
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Whether you’re a pickleball beginner or experienced on the court, this basket has everything you need! Basket includes a set of 2 Dinkly paddles and balls, pickleball carrier bag, 40oz Little Village Tumbler, rechargeable fan and other pickleball accessories!
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Experience two of the world’s most celebrated whisky houses in one exceptional collection from Japan and Taiwan. Includes Nikka From the Barrel, Nikka Coffey Grain, and Kavalan No. 1. A perfect gift for whisky lovers and collectors alike.
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Everything you need to craft the perfect espresso martini, featuring Luxardo Espresso Liqueur, Nikka Vodka, two martini glasses, and a Luxardo hat. A stylish and delicious gift for cocktail lovers.
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Starting bid
Come gather round with a bowl of popcorn, some tasty fruit snacks and pick your favorite game or activity! Build a Lego car, start a puzzle and roll it up to finish later, work on your apologies with the family-friendly competitive game of “Sorry!” then practice your sportsmanship and turn-taking skills with the kids card game Crazy Eights, and a fun classic like Uno! This basket is built for a night of screen-free fun, with snacks, games and activities suitable for all levels.
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An English-inspired cozy set featuring The King’s Ginger liqueur, a mug, blanket, tea elements, and Fever-Tree mixers for the perfect fireside serve.
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Bake up some fun with this family baking basket featuring an adult and toddler LVNS apron, Crate & Kids Montessori utensils & cookie cutters, mini oven mitts, a spoon rest and cookie mixes all in a kid-friendly mixing bowl!
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 certificates, good for one round of golf, Monday-Sunday anytime, for 2 players at Emerald Isle Executive Golf Course - so a total of 4 players! (cart not included). Emerald Isle Golf Course is an 18-hole executive course located in Oceanside, California. Emerald Isle has earned a reputation as “North County’s Most Challenging Executive Course”, and with an average round taking less than three hours, you can count on a fun, fast, and affordable golf experience.
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Capture precious memories with your family with artwork that will bring you joy long into the future by commissioning an original Classic Legacy Portrait from acclaimed artist Mark Robert Halper. With sessions with Mark only offered six weekends a year in his Los Angeles studio, it is a rare opportunity to create a work of art that will bring you joy for generations to come and remind your children of how much they are loved. Package includes a $2,000 Gift Certificate and a 10x10 Museum Giclée of Your Children Together.
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Enjoy 2 beautifully curated matching pieces for your jewelry collection from Kendra Scott! Your next favorite necklace stack is layered up for you with the Mallory Rose Gold Multi Strand Necklace. Pair this necklace with the Mallory Rose Huggie Earrings. Get two stunning looks in one with these earrings - Wear them with the sculptural roses for a romantic look or take them off for a more subtle vintage look with beautifully detailed huggie hoops. No matter the style, this set is ready to elevate any look with artistic elegance!
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This LA Fanatics Sports Basket is the ultimate fan package featuring curated team merchandise from many LA sports, including men’s, women’s, and child size gear for the Lakers, Rams and LAFC, paired with game-day accessories like LA28 koozies! This basket is a must-have for any Los Angeles sports enthusiast looking to elevate their fan wardrobe!
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See the Las Vegas Raiders on their home turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas! Winner will enjoy two (2) tickets to an upcoming game in the 2026 -2027 season.
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Represent Little Village in Style with our School Spirit Basket! Show your school pride with LVNS t-shirts, kid's hat, tote, tumbler and exclusive LVNS sweatshirts and pennant!
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Enjoy the Skirball Center like never before with a Member-for-a-Day Pass! This pass includes complimentary museum admission for you and up to six guests, including Noah’s Ark at the Skirball, access to all galleries and special exhibitions and various discounts on food, merchandise and future memberships! This package offers a wonderful opportunity for you and your guests to fully experience all that the Skirball has to offer.
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Escape the grind with 3 free Pilates classes at the PilatesSmith! PilatesSmith has locations in Santa Monica and Culver City and offers both mat and reformer classes to enjoy. Their Athletic Pilates style will help you forge a body that is stronger, leaner & more toned!
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This basket features Convite Una mezcal, branded merchandise, and dinner for four at Don Antonio’s, where Convite is proudly served. A fun and festive package perfect for a night out!
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Relax and recharge at The Now Massage in Santa Monica, a true neighborhood oasis, and enjoy a 50 minute massage from one of the trained massage therapists at The Now. Gift certificate is valued at $130!
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Share the joy of fun and movement exploration with your child at Flip 1st Gymnastics! Enjoy one month of gymnastics for your child with the membership fee waived! Valued at $275
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Experienced a private skin restoration session like never before! This introductory visit includes a Personalized Consultation with Angie, a Medical Grade IPL Photofacial and a Brightening, Moisturizing Mask to support and improve skin tone, clarity and overall radiance! Voucher valid through June 2026. Valued at $400.
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Take a bite of this basket and enjoy a curated selection of items from Tillamook including a wooden cheeseboard, wire cheese cutter, shot glass and Tillamook cheese loafie plushie! Top it off with a trip to Andrew’s Cheese Shop in Santa Monica to use your $25 gift card towards any items in their store.
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Come cheer on the UCLA Bruins Football team as they play San Diego State on Saturday, September 12th. This item includes two (2) tickets to an exciting game held at the legendary Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
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A curated wine shop basket from Wally’s Wines & Spirits!
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Enjoy an unforgettable night out with a $100 Topgolf experience and a $50 Uber gift card for a seamless, stress-free evening. This thoughtfully curated package also includes a bottle of Ketel One Espresso Martini, a set of insulated tumblers for drinks on the go, a cozy plush throw blanket, a disposable camera to capture every moment, and a picture frame to preserve your favorite memory. Sweet treats from Hershey’s complete the experience. From a fun night out to a lasting keepsake, this basket is designed for an experience to remember.
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Thanks to PRP Wine International enjoy an unforgettable wine night for up to 12 people for an 8-bottle sampling of unique wines from around the world! PRP carries exclusive single-vintage, high-quality wines from 13 countries, and their inventory is always changing. A personal Wine Consultant will come to your home to guide you and your guests through an educational and entertaining sampling for 90 minutes. Experience retails at $415
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Experience the magic of next year’s winter performance like never before with VIP seats! Treat yourself and your loved ones to the best view in the house as our little stars light up the stage with holiday cheer. Winner will receive reserved front row seating for up to six (6) people.
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Enjoy a private Willett Whiskey Tasting Experience (for up to 20 guests)! Hosted by Aaron Miller, West Coast Market Manager & Brand Educator for Willett Distillery, this private guided tasting brings the Willett portfolio directly to you. Guests will experience a curated selection of Willett whiskeys alongside in-depth storytelling, brand history, and guided education throughout the tasting. Item also includes a gift basket full of Willett bourbon, whiskey and branded merchandise!
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The Magical Atelier is a children’s art studio & boutique located in Santa Monica that offers creative art classes perfect for toddlers, pre-school and elementary school children, ages 2 to 12. Enjoy certificates for up to 6 classes featuring sparkle art, slime and potion making and more! Total certificates valued at $150!
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