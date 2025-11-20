2026 Lynbrook High School Grad Night Boosters' Online Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Stadium Builder’s License, also known as PSL (Personal Seat License). Seats are located in Section 201, Row 20, Seats 10 & 11. Easy in and out of stadium, right near escalators.
Purchasing the SBL's means you own the seats and have the right to purchase the tickets for future 49er seasons. Plus the Member Inclusive Menu, exclusively for season ticket members, that includes stadium favorite food items and non-alcoholic beverages for all 49ers home games for free (https://www.levisstadium.com/member-inclusive-menu-faqs/ ). As an SBL owner you will also have exclusive opportunities to purchase tickets to other Levi Stadium events prior to the general public, i.e Taylor Swift, soccer games, etc, plus free tickets to the 49er museum each year.
SBL are subject to all terms and conditions set by the San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium official policies.
We will utilize the 49ers official SBL marketplace website to transfer the seat licenses. There is an SBL license transfer fee of $100 per seat for a private party transfer which is paid by the buyer.
These are not season tickets.
Retail value of $5,000 per seat, so $10,000 total.
Sandwich voucher for one Ike's sandwich. Ike's has a wide variety of sandwiches to meet everyone's tastes, whether they are meat-eaters, vegetarians, vegans, or those looking for halal or gluten-free options.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
The Oakland Zoo Fun Pack includes free admission for two adults and two children (ages 2-14) and free parking for one vehicle. $130 value.
Starting bid
Private wine class for up to 20 people (minimum attendee requirement is 14). Wines included in packages cannot be substituted or modified. Some blackout dates apply. A $600 value.
Starting bid
One $25 gift card to Erik's Deli Cafe. Erik's Deli Cafe is known for its fresh sandwiches, handmade soups, salads, and bakery items.
Starting bid
Why rush to get a good seat to see your graduate when you can have reserved seats waiting for you? Winning bid will get 4 reserved bleacher seats for the graduation ceremony, perfect for getting the best view of your graduate receiving their diploma AND a reserved parking spot.
Terms and Conditions:
* Open to Lynbrook High School families ONLY
* Winner must contact Ms. Grande prior to June 5 for details on location of specific seats and parking spot.
Starting bid
Starting bid
$30 gift card to Sports Basement
Starting bid
$30 gift card to Dish n Dash. Dish n Dash serves high-quality, made-fresh-daily Middle Eastern food in generous proportions.
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Shake Shack. Shake Shack is known for premium burgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes, all prepared with high-quality ingredients.
Starting bid
Starting bid
A winery tour and tasting for up to 10 people. Byington Winery is located 20 minutes from downtown Los Gatos and produces award-winning Pinot Noir, Cabernet
Sauvignon, and Chardonnay wines and other exciting varietals that highlight the diversity of Northern California.
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Abbie Silver Small open frame earrings. A $75 value
Starting bid
Welcome to Topgolf San Jose, the premier entertainment destination in San Jose, CA. Enjoy our climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort with HDTVs in every bay and throughout our sports bar and restaurant. Using our complimentary clubs or your own, take aim at the giant outfield targets and our high-tech balls will score themselves.
General pricing Monday-Thursday Open-12 pm is $60/hour. Friday-Sunday Open-12 pm is $60/hour
Winning bid will receive a certificate for $50 off game play.
Terms and Conditions:
* Prices are per hour, per bay
* Each bay accommodates up to 6 players
* Prices do not include tax
* Cannot be combined with any other game play coupon
Expires April 30, 2026
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Learn to boulder at Movement! Our instructors create a fun, community-focused experience covering falling, bouldering etiquette, and basic movement skills.
If you’re new to bouldering, this is the perfect class to get started on a new, lifelong passion. Plus, you’re encouraged to continue climbing and practicing your skills after an hour and a half of instruction at no additional cost!
$49 Value
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
3 Basqueit 6" cheesecakes over three months (one delivered per month). Free delivery within 10 miles of Lynbrook High School, San Jose.
Starting bid
2-2.5 hours private class curated just for your party! (Up to 5 people) You will learn how to make an original BASQUEIT cheesecake and other skills to fancy up your cake, such as burnt caramel, chocolate curls, berry compote…etc. Each participant will take home one 5” cake and one 6” cake.
Starting bid
Bag of 6 delicious, homemade blueberry cream cheese pastries. Perfect to go with a mug of coffee!
Starting bid
Bag of 8 homemade Oreo cream cheese pastries. Simply scrumptious!
Starting bid
Crocheted by hand, and super soft!
Starting bid
Crocheted by hand, and super soft!
Starting bid
Show off this adorable keychain on your bag!
Starting bid
Operating since 1961, Cicero's Pizza is specially known for their thin crust pizzas and a wide variety of toppings.
Starting bid
