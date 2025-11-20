Hosted by

Lynbrook High School Grad Night Boosters

About this event

2026 Lynbrook High School Grad Night Boosters' Online Auction

Pick-up location

1280 Johnson Ave, San Jose, CA 95129, USA

2 SBL Licenses for 49ers ($10,000 value) item
$4,000

Starting bid

Stadium Builder’s License, also known as PSL (Personal Seat License). Seats are located in Section 201, Row 20, Seats 10 & 11. Easy in and out of stadium, right near escalators.

Purchasing the SBL's means you own the seats and have the right to purchase the tickets for future 49er seasons. Plus the Member Inclusive Menu, exclusively for season ticket members, that includes stadium favorite food items and non-alcoholic beverages for all 49ers home games for free (https://www.levisstadium.com/member-inclusive-menu-faqs/ ). As an SBL owner you will also have exclusive opportunities to purchase tickets to other Levi Stadium events prior to the general public, i.e Taylor Swift, soccer games, etc, plus free tickets to the 49er museum each year.

SBL are subject to all terms and conditions set by the San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium official policies.


We will utilize the 49ers official SBL marketplace website to transfer the seat licenses. There is an SBL license transfer fee of $100 per seat for a private party transfer which is paid by the buyer.


These are not season tickets.

Retail value of $5,000 per seat, so $10,000 total.



Sandwich Voucher to Ike's Sandwiches item
$10

Starting bid

Sandwich voucher for one Ike's sandwich. Ike's has a wide variety of sandwiches to meet everyone's tastes, whether they are meat-eaters, vegetarians, vegans, or those looking for halal or gluten-free options.

Oakland Zoo Family Fun Pack ($130 value) item
$90

Starting bid

The Oakland Zoo Fun Pack includes free admission for two adults and two children (ages 2-14) and free parking for one vehicle. $130 value.

Private Wine Class- Total Wine & More ($600 value) item
$200

Starting bid

Private wine class for up to 20 people (minimum attendee requirement is 14). Wines included in packages cannot be substituted or modified. Some blackout dates apply. A $600 value.

$25 gift card to Erik's Deli Cafe item
$15

Starting bid

One $25 gift card to Erik's Deli Cafe. Erik's Deli Cafe is known for its fresh sandwiches, handmade soups, salads, and bakery items.

Grad Package (priceless!) item
$500

Starting bid

Why rush to get a good seat to see your graduate when you can have reserved seats waiting for you? Winning bid will get 4 reserved bleacher seats for the graduation ceremony, perfect for getting the best view of your graduate receiving their diploma AND a reserved parking spot.

Terms and Conditions:
* Open to Lynbrook High School families ONLY
* Winner must contact Ms. Grande prior to June 5 for details on location of specific seats and parking spot.

$30 Sports Basement Gift Card item
$20

Starting bid

$30 gift card to Sports Basement

$30 Gift Card to Dish n Dash item
$20

Starting bid

$30 gift card to Dish n Dash. Dish n Dash serves high-quality, made-fresh-daily Middle Eastern food in generous proportions.

$25 Shake Shack Gift Card item
$20

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Shake Shack. Shake Shack is known for premium burgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes, all prepared with high-quality ingredients.

Byington Winery ($350 value) item
$150

Starting bid

A winery tour and tasting for up to 10 people. Byington Winery is located 20 minutes from downtown Los Gatos and produces award-winning Pinot Noir, Cabernet

Sauvignon, and Chardonnay wines and other exciting varietals that highlight the diversity of Northern California.

Kendra Scott earrings ($75 value) item
$55

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Abbie Silver Small open frame earrings. A $75 value

$50 Off Game Play at TopGolf item
$35

Starting bid

Welcome to Topgolf San Jose, the premier entertainment destination in San Jose, CA. Enjoy our climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort with HDTVs in every bay and throughout our sports bar and restaurant. Using our complimentary clubs or your own, take aim at the giant outfield targets and our high-tech balls will score themselves.

General pricing Monday-Thursday Open-12 pm is $60/hour. Friday-Sunday Open-12 pm is $60/hour

Winning bid will receive a certificate for $50 off game play.

Terms and Conditions:
* Prices are per hour, per bay
* Each bay accommodates up to 6 players
* Prices do not include tax
* Cannot be combined with any other game play coupon

Expires April 30, 2026

Intro to Bouldering Class at Movement item
$30

Starting bid

Learn to boulder at Movement! Our instructors create a fun, community-focused experience covering falling, bouldering etiquette, and basic movement skills.

If you’re new to bouldering, this is the perfect class to get started on a new, lifelong passion. Plus, you’re encouraged to continue climbing and practicing your skills after an hour and a half of instruction at no additional cost!

$49 Value

Cheesecakes from Basqueit Cheesecakes item
$50

Starting bid

3 Basqueit 6" cheesecakes over three months (one delivered per month). Free delivery within 10 miles of Lynbrook High School, San Jose.

Basqueit Cooking Class item
$200

Starting bid

2-2.5 hours private class curated just for your party! (Up to 5 people) You will learn how to make an original BASQUEIT cheesecake and other skills to fancy up your cake, such as burnt caramel, chocolate curls, berry compote…etc. Each participant will take home one 5” cake and one 6” cake.

Blueberry cream cheese pastries (bag of 6) item
$25

Starting bid

Bag of 6 delicious, homemade blueberry cream cheese pastries. Perfect to go with a mug of coffee!

Oreo Cream Cheese Pastries item
$35

Starting bid

Bag of 8 homemade Oreo cream cheese pastries. Simply scrumptious!

Hand-crocheted Chick item
$15

Starting bid

Crocheted by hand, and super soft!

Hand-crocheted Chick item
$15

Starting bid

Crocheted by hand, and super soft!

Crocheted apple core item
$10

Starting bid

Show off this adorable keychain on your bag!

$30 Cicero's Gift Certificate item
$20

Starting bid

Operating since 1961, Cicero's Pizza is specially known for their thin crust pizzas and a wide variety of toppings.

