2026 Lynbrook High School Grad Night Boosters' Online Auction

Stadium Builder’s License, also known as PSL (Personal Seat License). Seats are located in Section 201, Row 20, Seats 10 & 11. Easy in and out of stadium, right near escalators.



Purchasing the SBL's means you own the seats and have the right to purchase the tickets for future 49er seasons. Plus the Member Inclusive Menu, exclusively for season ticket members, that includes stadium favorite food items and non-alcoholic beverages for all 49ers home games for free (https://www.levisstadium.com/member-inclusive-menu-faqs/ ). As an SBL owner you will also have exclusive opportunities to purchase tickets to other Levi Stadium events prior to the general public, i.e Taylor Swift, soccer games, etc, plus free tickets to the 49er museum each year.

SBL are subject to all terms and conditions set by the San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium official policies.



We will utilize the 49ers official SBL marketplace website to transfer the seat licenses. There is an SBL license transfer fee of $100 per seat for a private party transfer which is paid by the buyer.





These are not season tickets.



Retail value of $5,000 per seat, so $10,000 total.







