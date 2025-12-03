Lynbrook Titans Football Corp

Offered by

Lynbrook Titans Football Corp

About this shop

2026 Sponsorships

Helmet Sponsor
$3,000

Company logo included on all player helmets.


Company Logo included on Titans banner displayed at Greis Park.


Website and social media recognition.

Coaches' Polo Shirt Sponsor
$750

Company logo included on all football coaches' gameday polo shirts.


Logo included on Titans banner displayed at Greis Park.


Website and social media recognition.

Coaches' Hat Sponsor
$500

Company logo included on all football coaches' gameday hats.


Logo included on Titans banner displayed at Greis Park.


Website and social media recognition.

Special Events Sponsor
$500

Be a Special Event Sponsor for our annual Pep Rally, Cheer Night or Water Balloon Night!


Logo included on unique banner displayed at the event.


Logo included on Titans banner displayed at Greis Park.


Website and social media recognition

2026 Season Sponsor
$250

Logo included on Titans banner displayed at Greis Park.


Website and social media recognition.

2026 Family Sponsor
$100

New for 2026!! Open to anyone that wishes to show their support for the Titans Football & Cheer program! Sponsor's Family Name will be listed on our website as a Program Sponsor for 2026!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!