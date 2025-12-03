2026 Sponsorships

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Company logo included on all player helmets.
Company Logo included on Titans banner displayed at Greis Park.
Website and social media recognition.
Company logo included on all football coaches' gameday polo shirts.
Logo included on Titans banner displayed at Greis Park.
Website and social media recognition.
Company logo included on all football coaches' gameday hats.
Logo included on Titans banner displayed at Greis Park.
Website and social media recognition.
Be a Special Event Sponsor for our annual Pep Rally, Cheer Night or Water Balloon Night!
Logo included on unique banner displayed at the event.
Logo included on Titans banner displayed at Greis Park.
Website and social media recognition
Logo included on Titans banner displayed at Greis Park.
Website and social media recognition.
New for 2026!! Open to anyone that wishes to show their support for the Titans Football & Cheer program! Sponsor's Family Name will be listed on our website as a Program Sponsor for 2026!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!