2026 MA ACHCA Annual Conference Exhibitor Registration and Sponsorship

1 Patriot Pl

Foxborough, MA 02035, USA

Select 1 here to confirm your intent to exhibit
Free

Each exhibitor may bring two attendees. You may add attendees below

Additional Attendees
$75

Select here for additional attendees.

Electricity at the booth
$100

Select 1 here to have power at your exhibit space

MVP Sponsorship - 2 available
$3,500

MVP Sponsors will have the two most prominent exhibit spaces.

Each MVP Sponsor will have 5 minutes to address the attendees before one of the 2 morning sessions. You will also introduce the session speaker. You will be prominently featured in all Constant Contact emails and promoted on our LinkedIn page and Facebook. Your name and logo will be on the slide show and signage during the event, and you may place your materials on the attendee tables.

Touchdown Sponsor - 2 Available
$3,000

Each Touchdown Sponsor will have 5 minutes to address the attendees before one of the 2 afternoon sessions. You will also introduce the session speaker. You will be prominently featured in all Constant Contact emails and promoted on our LinkedIn page and Facebook. Your name and logo will be on the slide show and signage during the event, and you may place your materials on the attendee tables.

Special Teams Sponsor - 25 Available
$1,000

Special Teams sponsors will have their company name and logo on the slide show that runs during the event which is shown throughout the event space and on signage. We will also include your name and logo on all emails and acknowledge the sponsorship on social media.

