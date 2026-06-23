A golf ball rests on a green fairway in the foreground, with a golf cart and a hazy landscape in the background, all under a sky with a tournament announcement.
Meridianville Athletic Association Four

Hosted by

Meridianville Athletic Association Four

About this event

2026 MAA Golf Tournament (Colonial Golf Course)

400 Colonial Dr

Meridianville, AL 35759, USA

4-person Scramble Team
$320

Includes green and cart fees, breakfast and lunch, and chance to win any of the many exciting prizes for all four members of the team.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

(1) 4- Person Scramble Team
(1) 3' x 5' MAA Gym Banner
(2) Hole Sponsorships

Gold Sponsor
$600

(1) 4- Person Scramble Team
(2) Hole Sponsorships

Silver Sponsor
$450

(1) 4- Person Scramble Team
(1) Hole Sponsorship

Lunch Sponsor
$500

(1) 4- Person Team
**Sponsor Signage at Lunch Location

Snack (Breakfast) Sponsor
$500

(1) 4- Person Team
**Sponsor Signage at Breakfast Location

Cart Sponsor
$500

(1) 4- Person Team
**Sponsor Signage on Cart Screens

Hole Sponsor
$150

Logo/Personal Signage at 1 hole

Longest Drive Sponsor
$200

Logo/Personal Signage at 1 hole

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$200

Logo/Personal Signage at 1 hole

Add a donation for Meridianville Athletic Association Four

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