2026 MAA Golf Tournament (Colonial Golf Course)

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About this event
Meridianville, AL 35759, USA
Includes green and cart fees, breakfast and lunch, and chance to win any of the many exciting prizes for all four members of the team.
(1) 4- Person Scramble Team
(1) 3' x 5' MAA Gym Banner
(2) Hole Sponsorships
(1) 4- Person Scramble Team
(2) Hole Sponsorships
(1) 4- Person Scramble Team
(1) Hole Sponsorship
(1) 4- Person Team
**Sponsor Signage at Lunch Location
(1) 4- Person Team
**Sponsor Signage at Breakfast Location
(1) 4- Person Team
**Sponsor Signage on Cart Screens
Logo/Personal Signage at 1 hole
Logo/Personal Signage at 1 hole
Logo/Personal Signage at 1 hole
$
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