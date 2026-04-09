Minot Association of Builders

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Minot Association of Builders

About this raffle

2026 MAB Bourbon Raffle

Be one of 17 winners!
$20

Top shelf: Blantons straight from 

the barrel - A (100 proof)


Rockhill Farms (100 proof)


Blanton’s Gold - N (103 proof)


E.H. Taylor single barrel (100 proof)


Bernheim Whiskey 20th Anniversary 

small batch (115 proof)


Blanton’s single barrel - L (93 proof)


Jack Daniel's Heritage Barrel Toasted (100 proof)


Knob Creek 12-year (100 proof)


Caribou Crossing single barrel (80 proof)


Oak Bowery Limited Edition (123 proof)


Buffalo Trace (90 proof)


Jack Daniel's Single Barrel (94 proof)


Ben Holladay (100 proof)


Elijah Craig toasted barrel (94 proof)


Elijah Craig straight rye (94 proof)


Hibiki Suntory whiskey (86 proof)


Electric whiskey smoker

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!