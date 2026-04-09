2026 MAB Bourbon Raffle

About this raffle
Top shelf: Blantons straight from
the barrel - A (100 proof)
Rockhill Farms (100 proof)
Blanton’s Gold - N (103 proof)
E.H. Taylor single barrel (100 proof)
Bernheim Whiskey 20th Anniversary
small batch (115 proof)
Blanton’s single barrel - L (93 proof)
Jack Daniel's Heritage Barrel Toasted (100 proof)
Knob Creek 12-year (100 proof)
Caribou Crossing single barrel (80 proof)
Oak Bowery Limited Edition (123 proof)
Buffalo Trace (90 proof)
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel (94 proof)
Ben Holladay (100 proof)
Elijah Craig toasted barrel (94 proof)
Elijah Craig straight rye (94 proof)
Hibiki Suntory whiskey (86 proof)
Electric whiskey smoker
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