2026 MACC 17th Annual Spring Expo

As our Presenting Sponsor you receive a Super Booth in a high-traffic area, mass media exposure, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and on the outside cover of the official program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide, making this package a powerful way to engage with attendees and maximize your presence at the event.