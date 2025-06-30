Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 MACC 17th Annual Spring Expo

107 Main St

Townsend, DE 19734, USA

Standard Booth - WAITLIST
Free

8x10 Single Vendor Booth - WAITLIST

This is a Waitlist Ticket and does not secure a table at the EXPO. If a vendor spot becomes available, you will be contacted and invoiced separately.

$425 Members / $650 Non-Members.

"Taste of" Restaurant/Beverage Booth - WAITLIST
Free

8x10 Restaurant/Beverage - WAITLIST

This is a Waitlist Ticket and does not secure a table at the EXPO. If a vendor spot becomes available, you will be contacted and invoiced separately.

$100 Members / $200 Non-Members.

Electric Add On
$50

Add-on option - Provides electricity for your booth

Full Page Color Ad - Member
$300

$300 - Full Page Color Ad in the Spring Expo Program Guide 8"(w) x 10"(h) - Member Rate

Full Page Color Ad - Non Member
$450

$450 - Full Page Color Ad in the Spring Expo Program Guide 8"(w) x 10"(h) - Non Member Rate

1/2 Page Color Ad - Member
$175

$175 - Half Page Color Ad in the Spring Expo Program Guide 8"(w) x 5"(h) - Member Rate

1/2 Page Color Ad - Non Member
$250

$250 - Half Page Color Ad in the Spring Expo Program Guide 8"(w) x 5"(h) - Non Member Rate

1/4 Page Color Ad - Member
$125

$125 - Quarter Page Color Ad in the Spring Expo Program Guide 3.75"(w) x 5"(h) - Member Rate

1/4 Page Color Ad - Non Member
$200

$200 - Quarter Page Color Ad in the Spring Expo Program Guide 3.75"(w) x 5"(h) - Non Member Rate

Business Card Ad - Member
$75

$75 - Business Card Color Ad in the Spring Expo Program Guide 3.5"(w) x 2"(h) - Member Rate

Business Card Ad - Non Member
$125

$125 - Business Card Color Ad in the Spring Expo Program Guide 3.5"(w) x 2"(h) - Non Member Rate

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000

As our Presenting Sponsor you receive a Super Booth in a high-traffic area, mass media exposure, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and on the outside cover of the official program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide, making this package a powerful way to engage with attendees and maximize your presence at the event.

Premiere Sponsor
$2,000

As a Premiere Sponsor you receive a Super Booth, mass print advertising, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and an inside front or back cover of the 2026 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.

VIP Sponsor
$1,500

Join us as a VIP Sponsor! Sponsorship includes a Super Booth, mass print advertising, company name on the company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and a Full Page Ad in the 2026 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.

Venue Sponsor
$1,200

Sponsor the Venue for the Spring Expo! Sponsorship includes Sign Outside the Venue, a standard booth, company name on the company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and a Full Page Ad in the 2026 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.

Executive Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes a standard booth, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on the MACC Expo webpage, and a Full-Page Ad in the 2026 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.

Participating Sponsor
$750

Sponsorship includes a standard booth, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on the MACC Expo webpage, and a Half-Page Ad in the 2026 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.

Add a donation for Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!