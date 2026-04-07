National Coalition Of 100 Black Women, Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter

Hosted by

National Coalition Of 100 Black Women, Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter

About this event

2026 Madam CJ Walker Economic Empowerment Expo & Conference

1 E Continental Dr

Tempe, AZ 85288, USA

General Admission
$65

Ticket includes general admission to expo and conference including workshops, vendor expo access and meals.

DOES NOT INCLUDE SPEED NETWORKING OR HAPPY HOUR

VIP Admission
$85

Ticket includes event access to expo and conference. VIP admission also includes priority entry, reserved lunch seating, and access to VIP‑only speed networking and happy hour event.

Youth Entrepreneur Admission
$20

Ticket includes event access including youth entrepreneur workshops and lunch.


Youth admission age: 14-18 years old


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