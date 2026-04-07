2026 Madam CJ Walker Economic Empowerment Expo & Conference

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About this event
Ticket includes general admission to expo and conference including workshops, vendor expo access and meals.
DOES NOT INCLUDE SPEED NETWORKING OR HAPPY HOUR
Ticket includes event access to expo and conference. VIP admission also includes priority entry, reserved lunch seating, and access to VIP‑only speed networking and happy hour event.
Ticket includes event access including youth entrepreneur workshops and lunch.
Youth admission age: 14-18 years old
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