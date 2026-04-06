Madison Joint Recreational District

Hosted by

Madison Joint Recreational District

About this event

2026 Madison Oktoberfest

5585 Chapel Rd

Madison, OH 44057, USA

General Admission Ticket - Admission Only
$10

Thank you for supporting Madison Joint Recreation District. Entry into the event requires a general admission ticket. This will get you inside to enjoy the band, food trucks, games and vendors. A separate drink ticket will need purchased for each drink.

Drink Tickets
$5

Thank you for supporting Madison Joint Recreation District. One ticket is required for one full beer, and just added 1 ticket will also get you three samples. Samples will be in 3oz cups. Drink tickets are required for ALL drinks. Full cups of Beer will be poured into 16 oz cups, samples into 3 oz cup. Don't forget your General Admission ticket too. You need that to get through the gate along with you ID. Remember this is a 21 and over event.

Add a donation for Madison Joint Recreational District

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