2026 Madison Rotary Carnival Sponsorship

Opportunity to set up your own table or tent (up to 10’ x 10’) for all four nights. Limited spaces available and retail transactions are prohibited. · 36” x 48” event signage with premier signage location, provided by us. You may supply your logo and/or QR code. Option to substitute own signage of equivalent size. · Diamond Sponsor recognition at the ticket booth and Rotary tent · Customized recognition on our social media and website with your company logo and a link to your company website. · Six (6) wristbands – value $210.00 (each wristband good for 1 night of unlimited rides)