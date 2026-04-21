2026 Madison Rotary Carnival Sponsorship

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18" x 24" event signage – provided by us - with up to two lines of text
24” x 36” event signage provided by us. You may supply your logo and/or QR code. Option to substitute own signage of equivalent size. · Recognition on social media pages (FB/IG) and website · Platinum Sponsor recognition at the ticket booth and Rotary Tent · Four (4) wristbands – value $140.00 (each wristband good for 1 night of unlimited rides)
Opportunity to set up your own table or tent (up to 10’ x 10’) for all four nights. Limited spaces available and retail transactions are prohibited. · 36” x 48” event signage with premier signage location, provided by us. You may supply your logo and/or QR code. Option to substitute own signage of equivalent size. · Diamond Sponsor recognition at the ticket booth and Rotary tent · Customized recognition on our social media and website with your company logo and a link to your company website. · Six (6) wristbands – value $210.00 (each wristband good for 1 night of unlimited rides)
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