MES Auction

Experience a 60-minute float therapy session at Float Seattle! Step into a private float tank with 10 inches of skin-temperature water, heavily saturated with 1000 lbs of Epsom salt which allows your body float effortlessly. With no light, no sound, and minimal sensory input, your mind and body can finally relax and let go. People float to: feel less stressed, release muscle tension, sleep more deeply, think more clearly, and recharge mentally and emotionally. Many also find floating helps them feel more balanced, grounded, and “reset” as they head back into daily life.





Details: No expiration date. Can be redeemed at any Float Seattle location. Do not schedule a float session if you have recently dyed your hair a darker color, received a recent tattoo, or have any open wounds or sores. While floating is a safe practice, we encourage guests to contact their medical providers with specific health questions.