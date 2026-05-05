2026 Magnolia West Volleyball Sponsorship Packages

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About this event
*Our heartfelt thanks
*West coffee mug
*Framed program picture
*Our heartfelt thanks
*West coffee mug + t-shirt
*Framed program picture
*Name/logo featured on sponsorship banner
*Recognition on team social media
*Our heartfelt thanks
*West coffee mug + t-shirt + hat
*Framed program picture
*Name/logo featured on sponsorship banner
*Recognition on team social media
*Shoutout during home games
*Game day social media spotlight
*Our heartfelt thanks
*West coffee mug + t-shirt + hat + tumbler
*Framed program picture
*Name/logo featured on sponsorship banner
*Recognition on team social media
*Shoutout during home games
*Game day social media spotlight
*Name displayed on score table
*Custom volleyball with logo displayed at home games
*Our heartfelt thanks
*West coffee mug + t-shirt + hat + tumbler + sweatshirt
*Framed program picture
*Name/logo featured on sponsorship banner
*Recognition on team social media
*Shoutout during home games
*Game day social media spotlight
*Name displayed on score table
*Custom GOLD volleyball with logo displayed at home games
*Reserved parking spot at home games
*Entry to home games
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