Magnolia West Volleyball Booster Club, Inc.

Hosted by

Magnolia West Volleyball Booster Club, Inc.

About this event

2026 Magnolia West Volleyball Sponsorship Packages

DIG SPONSOR item
DIG SPONSOR
$50

*Our heartfelt thanks
*West coffee mug
*Framed program picture

ASSIST SPONSOR item
ASSIST SPONSOR
$250

*Our heartfelt thanks
*West coffee mug + t-shirt
*Framed program picture
*Name/logo featured on sponsorship banner
*Recognition on team social media

SPIKE SPONSOR item
SPIKE SPONSOR
$500

*Our heartfelt thanks
*West coffee mug + t-shirt + hat
*Framed program picture
*Name/logo featured on sponsorship banner
*Recognition on team social media
*Shoutout during home games
*Game day social media spotlight

ACE SPONSOR item
ACE SPONSOR
$1,000

*Our heartfelt thanks
*West coffee mug + t-shirt + hat + tumbler
*Framed program picture
*Name/logo featured on sponsorship banner
*Recognition on team social media
*Shoutout during home games

*Game day social media spotlight

*Name displayed on score table

*Custom volleyball with logo displayed at home games


MVP SPONSOR item
MVP SPONSOR
$1,500

*Our heartfelt thanks
*West coffee mug + t-shirt + hat + tumbler + sweatshirt
*Framed program picture
*Name/logo featured on sponsorship banner
*Recognition on team social media
*Shoutout during home games

*Game day social media spotlight

*Name displayed on score table

*Custom GOLD volleyball with logo displayed at home games

*Reserved parking spot at home games
*Entry to home games

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