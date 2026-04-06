Hosted by

Victory Christian School

About this event

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2026 Make Heaven Crowded 40/40 walk

510 9th Ave SW

Jamestown, ND 58401, USA

Challenge Packet
$40

Challenge Packet includes the following:

-Welcome email with the details of the challenge

-Calendar with daily scripture readings

-Access to the accountability Facebook group

-One T-shirt

-Water bottle sticker

-Access to weekly challenges/group walks





Additional T-shirt
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes, please specify size in the next section!

(Adult XS, small, medium, large, XL, XXL

Youth extra small, small, medium, large, extra large)

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