2026 Make Heaven Crowded 40/40 walk

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About this event
Challenge Packet includes the following:
-Welcome email with the details of the challenge
-Calendar with daily scripture readings
-Access to the accountability Facebook group
-One T-shirt
-Water bottle sticker
-Access to weekly challenges/group walks
Available in adult and youth sizes, please specify size in the next section!
(Adult XS, small, medium, large, XL, XXL
Youth extra small, small, medium, large, extra large)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!