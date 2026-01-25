2026 Maker Registration

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About this event
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We are looking for LGBTQIA+ Makers in the Windham/Raymond area to sell their original handmade products and artwork! We expect a crowd of 300-500 community members to join us for the Here to Stay Pride event. We have a limited number of outdoor spaces available and vendors are required to supply their own 10x10 pop-up tent, table, chairs and tent weights are required. All submissions will be reviewed by our committee. An application may be rejected and refunded due to
We have 4 spaces available for makers under age 18 in our Junior Makerspace. Windham & Raymond Pride will supply tents, tables and chairs for these applicants only and they will be split 2 per tent.
We will not allow resellers, only original artists and makers.
Applications are open until April 19, 2026. and we will email you with confirmation by April 30th.
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