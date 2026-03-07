Manoa Aquatics

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Manoa Aquatics

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2026 Mamizuka Swim Meet Merch Pre-Sale! (Order pick up at the meet between 4/18-4/19/26)

Add a donation for Manoa Aquatics

$

Swim Event Sponsorship item
Swim Event Sponsorship
$20

Have your name announced during the event you sponsor! This purchase is for one event. A charitable receipt will be generated upon filling out this form. Deadline: 4/14/26

Microfiber Towel item
Microfiber Towel item
Microfiber Towel
$30

A must-have for Hawaiʻi Swimmers! This limited-edition, oversized (80x160cm) microfiber suede towel features double-sided artwork celebrating Hawaiʻi swim teams.


Features the Wahoo (ʻOno) - the fastest fish in Hawai'i, saying fun swimming themed sayings:

Chlorine: Breakfast of Winnahs!
Eat My Bubbles

Japanese wave pattern in the background.

2026 Mamizuka Unisex Cotton Ts (Youth - 2XL) item
2026 Mamizuka Unisex Cotton Ts (Youth - 2XL) item
2026 Mamizuka Unisex Cotton Ts (Youth - 2XL) item
2026 Mamizuka Unisex Cotton Ts (Youth - 2XL)
$22

Our 44th Annual Mamizuka Shirt design features original artwork celebrating Hawaiian Swimming teams.
Ordering Deadline: 3/27/26

Front: Mamizuka 2026 logo
Back: Swim Teams design
Sleeve: Hawaiian Islands


Please note the images shown are mock-ups - actual shirt and screen print colors may vary slightly.


Design Background:
This year's Mamizuka Invitational logo is inspired by the bright red Japanese hanko. The letters were arranged in a way that resembles Kanji characters. The backside features the Wahoo (ʻOno), which is the fastest fish in Hawaiʻi. A Japanese wave pattern is in the background and features Hawaiʻi swim teams. The starting block is featured as a big MAHALO to the Mamizuka family, who generously donated brand new starting blocks for the Mānoa Valley District Park Pool and continuing Harry Mamizukaʻs legacy.

Design by Alyssa Kauanoe

Performance Tees (Youth - 2XL) Or Women's T Or Long Sleeve
$25

Enjoy the same great Mamizuka Invitational design as above in a lightweight moisture-wicking performance shirt—perfect for swimmers, parents, and fans who want to stay cool and comfortable on deck. Deadline to order: 3/27/26

Available options include:

  • Performance short sleeve shirts (Youth–2XL)
  • Women’s cut cotton tee
  • Cotton long sleeve tee

The performance shirts are made from breathable athletic fabric designed to wick away moisture and dry quickly, making them ideal for long swim meet days in the Hawaiʻi sun.

Youth sizes are available for the performance short-sleeve shirts.

Unisex Cotton T-Shirt (3XL & 4XL)
$27

Same cuts and designs as above, but in larger sizes. Deadline to order: 3/27/26

Performance Tees, Long Sleeve, Women's Cut (3XL & 4XL)
$30

Enjoy the same cuts and Mamizuka Invitational design as above in a lightweight, moisture-wicking performance shirt, but in larger sizes.
Deadline to order: 3/27/26

The performance shirts are made from breathable athletic fabric designed to wick away moisture and dry quickly, making them ideal for long swim meet days in the Hawaiʻi sun.

Mamizuka 2026 Logo Sticker item
Mamizuka 2026 Logo Sticker
$3

Waterproof sticker measuring 4 x 2.76 inches. Features a Japanese hanko style red and white logo. Slap em on your water bottles, laptops and more!
*Please note, mock ups show approximate sizes.

Eat My Bubbles Sticker item
Eat My Bubbles Sticker
$3

Waterproof vinyl sticker measuring approximately 2.5in x 4.25in. Features the same Wahoo (ʻOno) fish design as the T-shirts. Wahoo is the fastest fish in Hawaiʻi! Slap ʻem on your water bottles, laptops, and more!

Chlorine Breakfast Sticker item
Chlorine Breakfast Sticker
$3

Waterproof vinyl sticker measuring approximately 3.9in x 3.3in. Features the same Wahoo (ʻOno) fish design as the T-shirts. Wahoo is the fastest fish in Hawaiʻi! Slap ʻem on your water bottles, laptops, and more!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!