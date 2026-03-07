2026 Mamizuka Swim Meet Merch Pre-Sale! (Order pick up at the meet between 4/18-4/19/26)

Enjoy the same great Mamizuka Invitational design as above in a lightweight moisture-wicking performance shirt—perfect for swimmers, parents, and fans who want to stay cool and comfortable on deck. Deadline to order: 3/27/26

Available options include:

Performance short sleeve shirts (Youth–2XL)

Women’s cut cotton tee

Cotton long sleeve tee

The performance shirts are made from breathable athletic fabric designed to wick away moisture and dry quickly, making them ideal for long swim meet days in the Hawaiʻi sun.

Youth sizes are available for the performance short-sleeve shirts.