2026 Mammogram Poster Girls Sweetheart Supper Auction

Dine & Dream-Stock & Barrel, The Madison, Whisk Crepes
$250
Starting bid
Dine and dream in the Bishop Arts District. $100 gift card to Stock and Barrel, a two-night stay at The Madison, and a gift card to Whisk Crepes Bishop Arts.
Choose your mutually convenient staycation date-hotel stay good for Sunday through Thursday only.
$750 value
Expires 12/31/25
Dine and dream in the Bishop Arts District. $100 gift card to Stock and Barrel, a two-night stay at The Madison, and a gift card to Whisk Crepes Bishop Arts.
Choose your mutually convenient staycation date-hotel stay good for Sunday through Thursday only.
$750 value
Expires 12/31/25
A weekend at the Galvestonian
$350
Starting bid
A weekend on the beach at the Galvestonian for two (Friday through Sunday). You may choose to go with the Mathi'...or not. If you choose to have them host, Sheri and James will make sure you and your guest have a stress-free weekend getaway--chef Mathi' will provide all meals at the condo....
Sponsored by David and Cindy Spence/Sheri and James Mathis. If hosted, package includes all meals at the condo (prepared by Chef(s) Mathis).
Choose a mutually convenient weekend to make your getaway. July 4th is available!!
Excludes New Year's Eve
Value $1,500
Expires 12/31/25.
No pets, no children.
A weekend on the beach at the Galvestonian for two (Friday through Sunday). You may choose to go with the Mathi'...or not. If you choose to have them host, Sheri and James will make sure you and your guest have a stress-free weekend getaway--chef Mathi' will provide all meals at the condo....
Sponsored by David and Cindy Spence/Sheri and James Mathis. If hosted, package includes all meals at the condo (prepared by Chef(s) Mathis).
Choose a mutually convenient weekend to make your getaway. July 4th is available!!
Excludes New Year's Eve
Value $1,500
Expires 12/31/25.
No pets, no children.
Dinner for a dozen by Victor Hugo, Hosts: Amanda & Jim Lake
$500
Starting bid
A dozen for dinner in the former ballroom of the Lake's estate in Kessler Park.
Jim and Amanda Lake will host your dinner for twelve in their fabulous guest house (a former ballroom). Beloved local chef Victor Hugo (Bucket & Rope) will create a memorable meal for you and eleven of your closest friends. Includes wine pairings.
Choose a mutually convenient date for dinner
Expires 12/31/25.
A dozen for dinner in the former ballroom of the Lake's estate in Kessler Park.
Jim and Amanda Lake will host your dinner for twelve in their fabulous guest house (a former ballroom). Beloved local chef Victor Hugo (Bucket & Rope) will create a memorable meal for you and eleven of your closest friends. Includes wine pairings.
Choose a mutually convenient date for dinner
Expires 12/31/25.
Dinner for ten in your home-Chef Justo Blanco/Bar 3 Bison
$450
Starting bid
Chef Justo Blanco will prepare dinner for ten in your home (or location of choice in D/FW). Includes $175 3 Bar Bison gift certificate and a big bottle of Buffalo Trace.
Choose your mutually convenient date at your location.
Value $1,500
Expires 12/31/25
Chef Justo Blanco will prepare dinner for ten in your home (or location of choice in D/FW). Includes $175 3 Bar Bison gift certificate and a big bottle of Buffalo Trace.
Choose your mutually convenient date at your location.
Value $1,500
Expires 12/31/25
Metal sculpture-Two flowers-Oak Cliff artist Joe Whitney
$300
Starting bid
Two flowers metal flower sculpture--created by Oak Cliff artist Joe Whitney. The artist will not produce any additional pieces--this is a one of a kind opportunity.
Value=priceless
Two flowers metal flower sculpture--created by Oak Cliff artist Joe Whitney. The artist will not produce any additional pieces--this is a one of a kind opportunity.
Value=priceless
Metal sculpture-One flower by Oak Cliff artist Joe Whitney
$200
Starting bid
Single flower metal flower sculpture--created by Oak Cliff artist Joe Whitney. The artist will not produce any additional pieces--this is a one of a kind opportunity.
Value=priceless
Single flower metal flower sculpture--created by Oak Cliff artist Joe Whitney. The artist will not produce any additional pieces--this is a one of a kind opportunity.
Value=priceless
$500 Harwood Hospitality gift card
$250
Starting bid
Celebrate, dine, or stay with your $500 Harwood Gift Card. Valid at any Harwood District restaurant location and Hôtel Swexan.
Celebrate, dine, or stay with your $500 Harwood Gift Card. Valid at any Harwood District restaurant location and Hôtel Swexan.
Dinner for six by Warren Farmer, hosted by Lisa Peters
$350
Starting bid
Dinner for six, with expert cooking tips, presented by Warren Farmer (of City Harvest fame), hosted by Lisa Peters. Expert cooking tips free of charge.
Choose your mutually convenient date.
Value $1,000
Expires 12/31/25
Dinner for six, with expert cooking tips, presented by Warren Farmer (of City Harvest fame), hosted by Lisa Peters. Expert cooking tips free of charge.
Choose your mutually convenient date.
Value $1,000
Expires 12/31/25
A weekend at Casa Divina, Santa Fe for four
$600
Starting bid
A two-night stay for four at Casa Divina sponsored by Christina and Daniele Puleo, owners of Cibo Divino.
Rest and recharge at Casa Divina, a classic adobe two-bedroom/two bath home nestled high in the hills of the famed Historic Eastside neighborhood. Elegant yet rugged, you will enjoy mountain views from the kitchen and unforgettable sunsets from the 2nd story bedroom suite.
Casa Divina is located in the heart of Santa Fe’s Historic East Side, and is a short half-mile walk to Canyon Road. The Santa Fe Historic Plaza is approximately one and a half miles from the property.
Choose your mutually convenient dates.
Expires 12/31/25
Blackout dates: 5/23-5/25, 7/2-7/8, 8 25-9/5, 10/19-10/22, 11/24-12/1, 12/20-12/31.
Value $1,500
A two-night stay for four at Casa Divina sponsored by Christina and Daniele Puleo, owners of Cibo Divino.
Rest and recharge at Casa Divina, a classic adobe two-bedroom/two bath home nestled high in the hills of the famed Historic Eastside neighborhood. Elegant yet rugged, you will enjoy mountain views from the kitchen and unforgettable sunsets from the 2nd story bedroom suite.
Casa Divina is located in the heart of Santa Fe’s Historic East Side, and is a short half-mile walk to Canyon Road. The Santa Fe Historic Plaza is approximately one and a half miles from the property.
Choose your mutually convenient dates.
Expires 12/31/25
Blackout dates: 5/23-5/25, 7/2-7/8, 8 25-9/5, 10/19-10/22, 11/24-12/1, 12/20-12/31.
Value $1,500
A week in San Miguel in the Lake's vacation paradise home
$1,000
Starting bid
A week in the fabulous San Miguel De Allende home of Jim and Amanda Lake. Overlooking the Cathedral, this home is close enough to stroll to the market for supplies, dine in one of dozens of amazing restaurants, experience the vibrant art scene, or simply sip cocktails and relax on the rooftop balcony. Sleeps six (three couples).
Coordinate your mutually agreed upon dates.
Blackout dates include (but not limited to): 2/1-2/28, 3/1-3/31, 4/1-4/7, 7/1-7/31.
Expires 12/31/25
Value $5,000
A week in the fabulous San Miguel De Allende home of Jim and Amanda Lake. Overlooking the Cathedral, this home is close enough to stroll to the market for supplies, dine in one of dozens of amazing restaurants, experience the vibrant art scene, or simply sip cocktails and relax on the rooftop balcony. Sleeps six (three couples).
Coordinate your mutually agreed upon dates.
Blackout dates include (but not limited to): 2/1-2/28, 3/1-3/31, 4/1-4/7, 7/1-7/31.
Expires 12/31/25
Value $5,000
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!