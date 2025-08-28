2026 MAOS Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Please note that Zeffy automatically adds a percentage fee to the ticket price. To avoid paying this added fee, select "other" at checkout.
Please note that Zeffy automatically adds a percentage fee to the ticket price. To avoid paying this added fee, select "other" at checkout.
Please note that Zeffy automatically adds a percentage fee to the ticket price. To avoid paying this added fee, select "other" at checkout.
Please note that Zeffy automatically adds a percentage fee to the ticket price. To avoid paying this added fee, select "other" at checkout.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!