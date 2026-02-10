2026 March for Mental Wellness: Sponsor and Vendor Registration

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About this event
Benefits:
o Premium Logo Placement on:
T-shirts (Front with the event and prominent placement on the back)
Any banners and/or signage
All flyers, posters, and printed materials
o Your business will be recognized as the title sponsor on all marketing, including digital materials.
o Premium sponsorship recognition on the MHAfred Website for one year
o Dedicated press release through social media accounts, totaling over 3,000 followers
o Recognition in opening remarks and a speaking opportunity
o All advertisement of the March will include title sponsor recognition
o Logo will be displayed with all marketing; print and digital
• Event Perks
o Two tables and four chairs provided at the event
o Choice of booth location prior to the event
o Free event t-shirts to all registered employees
o Premium logo placement in event day pamphlet
• Year Long Benefits
o Sponsorship will be recognized on the MHAfred website for 1 year
o Guaranteed three separate posts through social media during and after the event
o Blog post shared on the MHAfred website and through social media
Benefits:
o Large prominent logo placement on:
T-shirts (back)
All Banners and signage
Event landing page
o Mention in press releases and social media
o Dedicated social media shout out
o Recognition on event website landing page
• Event Perks
o One table and two chairs provided at the event
o Free event t-shirts to up to 15 registered employees
o Recognition during opening remarks
o Logo placement in event day pamphlet
• Year Long Benefits
o Recognition on the MHAfred website
Benefits:
o Medium logo placement on:
T-shirts (back)
All Banners and signage
Event landing page
o Mention in press releases and social media
o Social media shout out
• Event Perks
o One table and two chairs provided at the event
o Free event t-shirts to up to 10 registered employees
o Logo placement in event day pamphlet
• Year Long Benefits
o Recognition on the MHAfred website
Benefits:
o Small logo placement on:
T-shirts (back)
Event landing page
o Mention in press releases and social media
o Social media shout out
• Event Perks
o One table and two chairs provided at the event
o Free event t-shirts to up to 5 registered employees
o Logo placement in event day pamphlet
Benefits:
o Small logo placement on:
T-shirts (back)
Event landing page
• Event Perks
o One table and two chairs provided at the event
o Free event t-shirts to up to 2 registered employees
o Logo placement in event day pamphlet
An arrow is placed at every half mile point of our 3-mile march! Each arrow will feature a fact or quote about mental health, your logo, and a QR code to a link of your choosing!
$
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