Mental Health America Fredericksburg Region

Hosted by

Mental Health America Fredericksburg Region

About this event

2026 March for Mental Wellness: Sponsor and Vendor Registration

2201 Caroline St

Fredericksburg, VA 22401, USA

Hi Latitudes Fair Trade! 👋
Title Sponsor
$10,000

Benefits:

o Premium Logo Placement on:

 T-shirts (Front with the event and prominent placement on the back)

 Any banners and/or signage

 All flyers, posters, and printed materials

o Your business will be recognized as the title sponsor on all marketing, including digital materials.

o Premium sponsorship recognition on the MHAfred Website for one year

o Dedicated press release through social media accounts, totaling over 3,000 followers

o Recognition in opening remarks and a speaking opportunity

o All advertisement of the March will include title sponsor recognition

o Logo will be displayed with all marketing; print and digital

• Event Perks

o Two tables and four chairs provided at the event

o Choice of booth location prior to the event

o Free event t-shirts to all registered employees

o Premium logo placement in event day pamphlet

• Year Long Benefits

o Sponsorship will be recognized on the MHAfred website for 1 year

o Guaranteed three separate posts through social media during and after the event

o Blog post shared on the MHAfred website and through social media

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Benefits:

o Large prominent logo placement on:

 T-shirts (back)

 All Banners and signage

 Event landing page

o Mention in press releases and social media

o Dedicated social media shout out

o Recognition on event website landing page

• Event Perks

o One table and two chairs provided at the event

o Free event t-shirts to up to 15 registered employees

o Recognition during opening remarks

o Logo placement in event day pamphlet

• Year Long Benefits

o Recognition on the MHAfred website

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Benefits:

o Medium logo placement on:

 T-shirts (back)

 All Banners and signage

 Event landing page

o Mention in press releases and social media

o Social media shout out

• Event Perks

o One table and two chairs provided at the event

o Free event t-shirts to up to 10 registered employees

o Logo placement in event day pamphlet

• Year Long Benefits

o Recognition on the MHAfred website

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits:

o Small logo placement on:

 T-shirts (back)

 Event landing page

o Mention in press releases and social media

o Social media shout out

• Event Perks

o One table and two chairs provided at the event

o Free event t-shirts to up to 5 registered employees

o Logo placement in event day pamphlet

Bronze
$500

Benefits:

o Small logo placement on:

 T-shirts (back)

 Event landing page

• Event Perks

o One table and two chairs provided at the event

o Free event t-shirts to up to 2 registered employees

o Logo placement in event day pamphlet

Sponsor an Arrow
$50

An arrow is placed at every half mile point of our 3-mile march! Each arrow will feature a fact or quote about mental health, your logo, and a QR code to a link of your choosing!

Vendor Booth Space
$75
Nonprofit Vendor Booth Space
$50
Add a donation for Mental Health America Fredericksburg Region

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!