2026 March for Mental Wellness: Sponsor and Vendor Registration

Benefits:

o Premium Logo Placement on:

 T-shirts (Front with the event and prominent placement on the back)

 Any banners and/or signage

 All flyers, posters, and printed materials

o Your business will be recognized as the title sponsor on all marketing, including digital materials.

o Premium sponsorship recognition on the MHAfred Website for one year

o Dedicated press release through social media accounts, totaling over 3,000 followers

o Recognition in opening remarks and a speaking opportunity

o All advertisement of the March will include title sponsor recognition

o Logo will be displayed with all marketing; print and digital

• Event Perks

o Two tables and four chairs provided at the event

o Choice of booth location prior to the event

o Free event t-shirts to all registered employees

o Premium logo placement in event day pamphlet

• Year Long Benefits

o Sponsorship will be recognized on the MHAfred website for 1 year

o Guaranteed three separate posts through social media during and after the event

o Blog post shared on the MHAfred website and through social media