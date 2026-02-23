2026 March Liaison Workshop

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This is the tuition for any single class during the 2026 Spring Liaison workshop.
This is the fee to audition for the scholarship for students who have passed the Grade II exam and are working on Grade III or above. The dancer would be auditioning for the scholarship to the CCA summer intensive July 6-18, 2026? The scholarship is for the $1,050 tuition portion of the intensive and does not include the cost of the room, meals or transportation. See the brochure tor the International Summer School for more information.
This is for three or more classes during the 2026 Spring Liaison workshop and includes the cost of the scholarship audition for students who are working Grade III and above.
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