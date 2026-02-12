Concord Magnet School PTA (PTSA Connecticut Congress)

Hosted by

Concord Magnet School PTA (PTSA Connecticut Congress)

About this event

2026 March Madness Brackets

Mens NCAA Bracket item
Mens NCAA Bracket
$20

🏀 Men’s NCAA Bracket Challenge

Entry: $20 per bracket

Join the CMS PTA Bracket Challenge and compete for cash prizes while supporting CMS students! Submit your picks, follow the madness, and see if your bracket comes out on top.


50% of every entry supports CMS PTA programs and enrichment.

Let the madness begin! 🔥🏀

Womens NCAA Bracket item
Womens NCAA Bracket
$20

🏀 Women’s NCAA Bracket Challenge

Entry: $20 per bracket

Join the CMS PTA Bracket Challenge and compete for cash prizes while supporting CMS students! Submit your picks, follow the madness, and see if your bracket comes out on top.

A portion of every entry supports CMS PTA programs and enrichment.

Let the madness begin! 🔥🏀

Add a donation for Concord Magnet School PTA (PTSA Connecticut Congress)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!