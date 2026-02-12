2026 March Madness Brackets

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🏀 Men’s NCAA Bracket Challenge
Entry: $20 per bracket
Join the CMS PTA Bracket Challenge and compete for cash prizes while supporting CMS students! Submit your picks, follow the madness, and see if your bracket comes out on top.
50% of every entry supports CMS PTA programs and enrichment.
Let the madness begin! 🔥🏀
🏀 Women’s NCAA Bracket Challenge
Entry: $20 per bracket
Join the CMS PTA Bracket Challenge and compete for cash prizes while supporting CMS students! Submit your picks, follow the madness, and see if your bracket comes out on top.
A portion of every entry supports CMS PTA programs and enrichment.
Let the madness begin! 🔥🏀
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