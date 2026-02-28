2026 March of Dimes Tea Party Fundraiser Hosted by Kayla Tucker Adams and Lalanii Wilson Jones

About this event
An afternoon of high tea, live music, a champagne toast, a celebration of the beloved preemies in our lives, all while raising money for a life-saving cause!
A graceful introduction into society.
Benefits Include:
For those strolling the promenade with distinction.
Includes all Calling Card Patron benefits, plus:
Reserved for those who command attention in the ballroom.
Includes all Garden Party benefits, plus:
The name whispered throughout society.
Includes all Diamond of the Season benefits, plus:
The crown jewel of the afternoon.
Includes all Lady Whistledown benefits, plus:
The highest honor in all of society.
Includes all Duchess Sponsor benefits, plus:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!