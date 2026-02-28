March of Dimes - Dallas/Fort Worth

Hosted by

March of Dimes - Dallas/Fort Worth

About this event

2026 March of Dimes Tea Party Fundraiser Hosted by Kayla Tucker Adams and Lalanii Wilson Jones

800 N Central Expy

Plano, TX 75074, USA

General Admission
$75

An afternoon of high tea, live music, a champagne toast, a celebration of the beloved preemies in our lives, all while raising money for a life-saving cause!

Sponsorship - The Calling Card Patron
$500

A graceful introduction into society.


Benefits Include:

  • Name recognition in the pre-event “Society Dispatch” guest newsletter
  • Name recognition in post-event recap communication
  • Opportunity to include a branded calling card or refined promotional insert in guest favor bags
  • Two (2) tickets to the tea
Sponsorship - The Garden Party Benefactor
$750

For those strolling the promenade with distinction.

Includes all Calling Card Patron benefits, plus:

  • Verbal acknowledgment during opening welcome remarks
  • Preferred seating placement
  • Three (3) tickets to the tea
Sponsorship -The Diamond of the Season Sponsor
$1,000

Reserved for those who command attention in the ballroom.

Includes all Garden Party benefits, plus:

  • Prominent logo placement on event signage
  • Recognition on the step-and-repeat backdrop
  • Premium placement in pre- and post-event email communications
  • Featured acknowledgment during the formal program
  • One reserved branded table with premium placement
  • Four (4) tickets to the tea
Sponsorship - The Lady Whistledown Patron
$2,500

The name whispered throughout society.

Includes all Diamond of the Season benefits, plus:

  • Prominent logo placement on all event signage
  • Premium placement on the step-and-repeat backdrop
  • Recognition in all pre-event and post-event email communications
  • Dedicated social media spotlight feature
  • Opportunity to sponsor a featured experience element (Musical performance, or Champagne Toast)
  • Priority table placement
  • One premier reserved table
  • Eight (8) tickets to the tea
Sponsorship - The Duchess Sponsor
$5,000

The crown jewel of the afternoon.

Includes all Lady Whistledown benefits, plus:

  • Recognition as The Duchess Sponsor in all communications
  • Premier logo placement on event signage and step-and-repeat backdrop
  • Opportunity to offer brief remarks
  • Premier reserved tables with priority placement
  • Sixteen (16) tickets to the tea
Vendor
$150
  • Small vendor table
  • Opportunity to include a promotional item in guest favor bags
  • One (1) ticket to the tea
The Queen’s Diamond Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

The highest honor in all of society.

Includes all Duchess Sponsor benefits, plus:

  • Exclusive Presenting Sponsor designation (only one available)
  • Naming rights: “Bridgerton Tea Benefiting March of Dimes presented by [Sponsor Name]”
  • Premier logo placement above all sponsors on every touchpoint (print, digital, signage, step-and-repeat)
  • Opportunity to provide opening welcome remarks
  • First right of refusal for future events
  • Category exclusivity (no competing brands)
  • Dedicated press/media mention where applicable
  • Premium VIP table placement
  • Premier tables with VIP seating flexibility
  • Twenty (20) tickets to the tea
Add a donation for March of Dimes - Dallas/Fort Worth

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