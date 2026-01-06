M.A.R.C.H. Inc

Hosted by

M.A.R.C.H. Inc

About this event

2026 MARCH to the Winner's Circle

Dawn's Wish item
Dawn's Wish item
Dawn's Wish
$1

Starting bid

M.A.R.C.H. Inc. has provided trusted family mediation services since 1997, helping parents resolve custody, parenting plan, and child support matters with less conflict and more collaboration.


Originally established through Missouri’s IV-D program, M.A.R.C.H. has grown into a resource for families in both Missouri and Kansas. 

Mystery Horse #50 item
Mystery Horse #50
$50

Starting bid

Horse entries limited. Championship 5/2//26


Launch date for auction purchase 3/2/26 


Nominator purchase (online auction ends 3/25/26

Nicole's Choice item
Nicole's Choice
$1

Starting bid

Big Red One supporters

Swedish Gift item
Swedish Gift
$1

Starting bid

Horse 

The purchaser provides the horse image, racing silks image or company logo, as well as the supporting text  

 

Nominator 

The person or entity who bids the highest amount is awarded the privilege of nominating that particular horse. 

Simple Elegance item
Simple Elegance item
Simple Elegance
$1

Starting bid

Monique's Amor Derby Suit Collection
https://amorsuits.com/collections/m-a-r-c-h-mediation-derby-fundraiser?page=1

We are partnering with M.A.R.C.H. Mediation for their Derby Fundraiser to be held May 2,2026. 50% of sales from this collection will go directly to M.A.R.C.H. Please place your order by March 2, 2026, to ensure delivery in time for the Derby event.

EXCLUSIVE. ONLY 25 SUITS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE. ONCE A SUIT IN THE DERBY COLLECTION IS PURCHASED IT WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE STORE TO ENSURE NO ONE BUT YOU WILL BE WEARING IT AT THE DERBY EVENT. PURCHASE EARLY TO MAKE SURE YOU GET THE SUIT YOU WANT.

Phantom Client item
Phantom Client
$1

Starting bid

Heat 1 Naming Rights: Amster Bank of Omaha Gold Cup item
Heat 1 Naming Rights: Amster Bank of Omaha Gold Cup
$100

Starting bid

2026 Amster Bank Gold Cup - Heat 1 of 5

Support Your Favorite Horse item
Support Your Favorite Horse
$1

Starting bid

Click here to support your favorite entry without bidding on the Nomination itself.


The Horse who receives the most Nomination money will win the 2026 Nominator of the Year Trophy.

Heat 2 Naming Rights: Rock-A-Belly Deli Invitational item
Heat 2 Naming Rights: Rock-A-Belly Deli Invitational
$100

Starting bid

2026 Rock-A-Belly Deli Invitational - Heat 2 of 5

Mystery Horse #49 item
Mystery Horse #49
$50

Starting bid

Horse entries limited. Championship 5/2//26


Launch date for auction purchase 3/2/26 


Nominator purchase (online auction ends 3/25/26

Mystery Horse #48 item
Mystery Horse #48
$50

Starting bid

Horse entries limited. Championship 5/2//26


Launch date for auction purchase 3/2/26 


Nominator purchase (online auction ends 3/25/26

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!