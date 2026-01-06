2026 MARCH to the Winner's Circle

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About this event
Starting bid
M.A.R.C.H. Inc. has provided trusted family mediation services since 1997, helping parents resolve custody, parenting plan, and child support matters with less conflict and more collaboration.
Originally established through Missouri’s IV-D program, M.A.R.C.H. has grown into a resource for families in both Missouri and Kansas.
Starting bid
Horse entries limited. Championship 5/2//26
Launch date for auction purchase 3/2/26
Nominator purchase (online auction ends 3/25/26
Starting bid
Big Red One supporters
Starting bid
Horse
The purchaser provides the horse image, racing silks image or company logo, as well as the supporting text
Nominator
The person or entity who bids the highest amount is awarded the privilege of nominating that particular horse.
Starting bid
Monique's Amor Derby Suit Collection
https://amorsuits.com/collections/m-a-r-c-h-mediation-derby-fundraiser?page=1
We are partnering with M.A.R.C.H. Mediation for their Derby Fundraiser to be held May 2,2026. 50% of sales from this collection will go directly to M.A.R.C.H. Please place your order by March 2, 2026, to ensure delivery in time for the Derby event.
EXCLUSIVE. ONLY 25 SUITS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE. ONCE A SUIT IN THE DERBY COLLECTION IS PURCHASED IT WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE STORE TO ENSURE NO ONE BUT YOU WILL BE WEARING IT AT THE DERBY EVENT. PURCHASE EARLY TO MAKE SURE YOU GET THE SUIT YOU WANT.
Starting bid
Starting bid
2026 Amster Bank Gold Cup - Heat 1 of 5
Starting bid
Click here to support your favorite entry without bidding on the Nomination itself.
The Horse who receives the most Nomination money will win the 2026 Nominator of the Year Trophy.
Starting bid
2026 Rock-A-Belly Deli Invitational - Heat 2 of 5
Starting bid
Horse entries limited. Championship 5/2//26
Launch date for auction purchase 3/2/26
Nominator purchase (online auction ends 3/25/26
Starting bid
Horse entries limited. Championship 5/2//26
Launch date for auction purchase 3/2/26
Nominator purchase (online auction ends 3/25/26
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!