2026 Marching Band Registration

The Booster Fee pays for program expenses not covered by the school, such as additional staffing, music, supplies, etc. It also includes a themed field show t-shirt, and the student's marching band banquet ticket. Parents will be asked to volunteer and help provide parts of the dinner meal during Heat Week (main dishes, desserts, water, drinks, fruit, etc.).

After Heat Week, the Boosters will be providing meals before football game performances and competition day. In order to provide that, we are adding an additional $25 fee ($5 per meal). We will NOT ask for additional food donations AFTER Heat Week.

*(Note the District Fee on SmartSchool K12 does not go to Boosters.)