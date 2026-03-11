2026 Marching Hawks Performance Essentials

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All winds & percussion members will need this jacket. Includes "HB" logo and student name. Purchasing a jacket will provide a free instrument related item. Percussion: snare sticks; Winds : 1 pair of gloves.
Having this shirt is required for Winds and Percussion.
REQUIRED for Winds & Percussion. All band members need these shorts. Includes "HB" logo.
REQUIRED for Winds & Percussion. All band members need these shorts. Includes "HB" logo.
Payment due August 14th. Can be used for multiple years. Students will be sized during band camp and orders will be placed following sizing.
ONLY Woodwinds & Brass. Two pairs are recommended.
Replacements are sold throughout the season at $5 a pair. Please encourage your marcher to take care of their gloves and keep track of them. Torn gloves are not permitted in performances.
All students will receive on show shirt. Orders for an additional shirt must be received by June 19th.
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