Hickory Band Parents Association

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Hickory Band Parents Association

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2026 Marching Hawks Performance Essentials

Member Jacket (Required for New Members) (Due June 19th) item
Member Jacket (Required for New Members) (Due June 19th)
$68

All winds & percussion members will need this jacket. Includes "HB" logo and student name. Purchasing a jacket will provide a free instrument related item. Percussion: snare sticks; Winds : 1 pair of gloves.

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Compression Shirt (Required for New Members) (Due June 19th) item
Compression Shirt (Required for New Members) (Due June 19th)
$33

Having this shirt is required for Winds and Percussion.

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7" Compression Shorts (Due June 19th)
$35

REQUIRED for Winds & Percussion. All band members need these shorts. Includes "HB" logo.

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9" Compression Shorts (Due June 19th)
$35

REQUIRED for Winds & Percussion. All band members need these shorts. Includes "HB" logo.

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Dinkles (Uniform Shoes) - Required for New Members item
Dinkles (Uniform Shoes) - Required for New Members
$45

Payment due August 14th. Can be used for multiple years. Students will be sized during band camp and orders will be placed following sizing.

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Gloves (Only Woodwinds and Brass)
$5

ONLY Woodwinds & Brass.‎ Two pairs are recommended.

Replacements are sold throughout the season at $5 a pair. Please encourage your marcher to take care of their gloves and keep track of them. Torn gloves are not permitted in performances.

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Extra Student Show Shirt (Due June 19th)
$14

All students will receive on show shirt. Orders for an additional shirt must be received by June 19th.

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