2026 Mardi Gras Soirée

Two tickets, four complimentary drinks, name/logo on event signage, recognition on Refuge House website and social media.
Sponsorship--Krewe of Aphrodite
$1,000
Four tickets with reserved seating, eight complimentary drinks, name/logo on event signage, recognition on Refuge House website and social media.
Sponsorship--Krewe of Artemis
$2,500
Six tickets with reserved seating, twelve complimentary drinks, name/logo on event signage, placement of corporate info/small givaways at table near check-in, recognition on Refuge House website and social media.
Sponsorship--Krewe of Diana
$5,500
Eight tickets with reserved seating, sixteen complimentary drinks, name/logo on event signage, placement of corporate info/small givaways at table near check-in, recognition on Refuge House website and social media.
