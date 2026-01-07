The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

2026 Mardi Gras at the AIA Center

1000 St Charles Ave

New Orleans, LA 70130, USA

AIANO Architect/Affiliate Member (Feb. 11, 13, 14, 15, 16)
$20

Choose this option if you are an AIANO Architect or Affiliate Member, and you're purchasing a ticket for Druids/Alla on Feb. 11, Hermes/D'Etat/Morpheus on Feb. 13, Okeanos/Mid-City/Thoth on Feb. 15, Bacchus on Feb. 15, or Proteus/Orpheus on Feb. 16. We have a private buyout on Saturday, Feb. 14.

AIANO Associate/NOMA Member (Feb. 11, 13, 14, 15, 16)
$15

Choose this option if you are an AIANO Associate/NOMA Member, and you're purchasing a ticket for Druids/Alla on Feb. 11, Hermes/D'Etat/Morpheus on Feb. 13, Okeanos/Mid-City/Thoth on Feb. 15, Bacchus on Feb. 15, or Proteus/Orpheus on Feb. 16. We have a private buyout on Saturday, Feb. 14.

AIAS Student/Children under 18 (Feb. 11, 13, 14, 15, 16)
$10

Choose this option if you are an AIAS Student/Child under 18, and you're purchasing a ticket for Druids/Alla on Feb. 11, Hermes/D'Etat/Morpheus on Feb. 13, Okeanos/Mid-City/Thoth on Feb. 15, Bacchus on Feb. 15, or Proteus/Orpheus on Feb. 16. We have a private buyout on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Non-AIA Member (Feb. 11, 13, 14, 15, 16)
$35

Choose this option if you are not a member of AIA and you're purchasing a ticket for Druids/Alla on Feb. 11, Hermes/D'Etat/Morpheus on Feb. 13, Okeanos/Mid-City/Thoth on Feb. 15, Bacchus on Feb. 15, or Proteus/Orpheus on Feb. 16. We have a private buyout on Saturday, Feb. 14.

AIANO Architect/Affiliate Member (Feb. 12, Feb. 17)
$30

Choose this option if you are an AIANO Architect or Affiliate Member, and you're purchasing a ticket for Babylon/Chaos/Muses on Feb. 12 or Zulu/Rex on Feb. 17.

AIANO Associate/NOMA Member (Feb. 12, Feb. 17)
$25

Choose this option if you are an AIANO Associate/NOMA Member, and you're purchasing a ticket for Babylon/Chaos/Muses on Feb. 12 or Zulu/Rex on Feb. 17.

AIAS Student/Child under 18 (Feb. 12, Feb. 17)
$15

Choose this option if you are an AIAS Student or are bringing a child under 18, and you're purchasing a ticket for Babylon/Chaos/Muses on Feb. 12 or Zulu/Rex on Feb. 17.

Non-AIA Member (Feb. 12, Feb. 17)
$40

Choose this option if you are not an AIA member and you're purchasing a ticket for Babylon/Chaos/Muses on Feb. 12 or Zulu/Rex on Feb. 17.

