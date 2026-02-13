The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

Offered by

The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

About this shop

2026 Mardi Gras Bar at the AIA New Orleans Center for Design

Tips for Bobbi the Bartender item
Tips for Bobbi the Bartender
$2
0
Wine (white, rose, or re)
$5

White, rose or re white (variety)(alcoholic, must be 21+)

0
Bottled water item
Bottled water
$2

Bottled water (card or exact change only)

0
Soda item
Soda
$2

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer (non-alcoholic, limited), Abita Root Beer (non-alcoholic, limited)(card or exact change only)

0
Red Powerade item
Red Powerade
$3

Red Powerade (card or exact change only)

0
High Noon (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase) item
High Noon (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
$5

Assorted flavors of vodka seltzer (must be 21+ to purchase)

0
Nutrl item
Nutrl
$5

Assorted flavors of vodka seltzer (Must be 21+ to purchase)

0
US Oktoberfest Beer (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase) item
US Oktoberfest Beer (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
$5

Urban South Oktoberfest Beer (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase) (Limited Quantities)

0
Bud Light Beer (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase) item
Bud Light Beer (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
$5

Canned Bud Light Beer (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)

0
Coors Light Beer (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase) item
Coors Light Beer (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
$5

Canned Coors Light Beer (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)

0
Michelob Ultra (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase) item
Michelob Ultra (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
$5

Canned Michelob Ultra (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)

0
Miller Lite item
Miller Lite
$5

Canned Miller Lite (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)

0
John Daly (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase) item
John Daly (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
$10

Blend of sweet tea, lemonade, and Seagrams Gin (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)

0
Bloody Mary (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase) item
Bloody Mary (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
$10

A blend of bloody mary mix, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, pickle juice, lemon juice, lime juice, and vodka. (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)

0
One shot of Jack Daniels item
One shot of Jack Daniels
$8

One shot of Jim Beam (single, or as a mixer for a soda purchase)(Alcoholic, must be 21+)

0
One shot of Jim Beam item
One shot of Jim Beam
$6

One shot of Jim Beam, as a single shot or a mixer with a soda purchase (Alcoholic, must be 21+)

0
One shot of 4 Roses Bourbon
$8

One shot of 4 Roses (alcoholic, must be 21+)

0
One shot of tequila
$8

One shot of tequila (single or as a mixer)(alcoholic, must be 21+)

0
One shot of rum
$7

One shot of rum, as a single or mixer (alcoholic, must be 21+)

0
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