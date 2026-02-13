2026 Mardi Gras Bar at the AIA New Orleans Center for Design

About this shop
White, rose or re white (variety)(alcoholic, must be 21+)
Bottled water (card or exact change only)
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer (non-alcoholic, limited), Abita Root Beer (non-alcoholic, limited)(card or exact change only)
Red Powerade (card or exact change only)
Assorted flavors of vodka seltzer (must be 21+ to purchase)
Assorted flavors of vodka seltzer (Must be 21+ to purchase)
Urban South Oktoberfest Beer (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase) (Limited Quantities)
Canned Bud Light Beer (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
Canned Coors Light Beer (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
Canned Michelob Ultra (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
Canned Miller Lite (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
Blend of sweet tea, lemonade, and Seagrams Gin (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
A blend of bloody mary mix, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, pickle juice, lemon juice, lime juice, and vodka. (Alcoholic, Must be 21+ to Purchase)
One shot of Jim Beam (single, or as a mixer for a soda purchase)(Alcoholic, must be 21+)
One shot of Jim Beam, as a single shot or a mixer with a soda purchase (Alcoholic, must be 21+)
One shot of 4 Roses (alcoholic, must be 21+)
One shot of tequila (single or as a mixer)(alcoholic, must be 21+)
One shot of rum, as a single or mixer (alcoholic, must be 21+)
$
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