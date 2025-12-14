2026 MARDI GRAS DINNER AND CASINO NIGHT

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Ticket includes entry to the event where you will enjoy a meal, music, and gaming opportunities. You will receive 20 raffle tickets or $2000 worth of gaming dollars with your purchase.
SKIP THE LINE!
Pre purchase additional game chips or chance raffle tickets.
*Premium Reserved Seating for 8 People
*2 Bottles of wine on the table
*$16,000.00 Additional Gaming Funds
*Dinner, Entertainment, Gaming, Bingo, Prizes...
IF YOU AND YOUR FRIENDS HAVE COME TOGETHER AND HAVE ALREADY PURCHASED 8 ENTRY TICKETS, YOU CAN UPGRADE TO A RESERVED TABLE BY PAYING THIS FEE.
THE UPGRADE WILL INCLUDE 2 BOTTLES OF WINE AND 16,000 MORE GAMING DOLLARS (or equivalent raffle tickets).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!