About this event

2026 MARDI GRAS DINNER AND CASINO NIGHT

18621 N Tamiami Trl

North Fort Myers, FL 33903, USA

General admission
$45

Ticket includes entry to the event where you will enjoy a meal, music, and gaming opportunities. You will receive 20 raffle tickets or $2000 worth of gaming dollars with your purchase.

10 Additional Raffle Tickets or $1,000 gaming chips
$10

SKIP THE LINE!
Pre purchase additional game chips or chance raffle tickets.

TABLE of 8 with Premium Reserved Seating
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*Premium Reserved Seating for 8 People

*2 Bottles of wine on the table

*$16,000.00 Additional Gaming Funds

*Dinner, Entertainment, Gaming, Bingo, Prizes...

RESERVED TABLE UPGRADE
$140

IF YOU AND YOUR FRIENDS HAVE COME TOGETHER AND HAVE ALREADY PURCHASED 8 ENTRY TICKETS, YOU CAN UPGRADE TO A RESERVED TABLE BY PAYING THIS FEE.

THE UPGRADE WILL INCLUDE 2 BOTTLES OF WINE AND 16,000 MORE GAMING DOLLARS (or equivalent raffle tickets).


