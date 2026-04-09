Southwest Louisiana Youth Foundation

Hosted by

Southwest Louisiana Youth Foundation

About this event

2026 Margarita Bingo

932 Enterprise Blvd

Lake Charles, LA 70601, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

INCLUDES: Table for 10 with premier seating and dedicated waitstaff; 3 bingo cards per guest; swag bag for each guest; company name, logo, and weblink featured on SWLAYF social media; company banner displayed at event (provided by company); company name & logo on event program and slideshow; and company name displayed on the table at the event.

Habanero Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

INCLUDES: Table for 10 with premier seating; 2 bingo cards per guest; swag bag for each guest; company name & logo featured on SWLAYF social media; company name & logo on event program and slideshow; and company name displayed on the table at the event.


Please note: Emails from Zeffy can occasionally be flagged as spam, so be sure to check your junk folder if you don’t receive your table tickets.

Jalapeño Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

INCLUDES: Table for 10 guests; 1 bingo card per guest; social media shoutout; recognition in the event program and slideshow; and company name displayed on the table at the event.

 

Please note: Emails from Zeffy can occasionally be flagged as spam, so be sure to check your junk folder if you don’t receive your table tickets.

Cork Pull Station Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship includes (2) event tickets, company logo placement on signage at designated area, sponsor logo tablecloth (provided by the sponsor), social media shout-out, company logo placement on event slideshow and organizations website.

Hydration Station Sponsor
$300

Sponsorship includes company logo placement on signage at designated area, social media shout-out and company logo placement on event slideshow and organizations website.

Selfie Station Sponsor
$250

Sponsorship includes company logo placement on signage at designated area, social media shout-out, company logo placement on event slideshow and organizations website.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!