2026 Margarita Bingo

INCLUDES: Table for 10 with premier seating; 2 bingo cards per guest; swag bag for each guest; company name & logo featured on SWLAYF social media; company name & logo on event program and slideshow; and company name displayed on the table at the event.





Please note: Emails from Zeffy can occasionally be flagged as spam, so be sure to check your junk folder if you don’t receive your table tickets.