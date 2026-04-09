2026 Margarita Bingo

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About this event
INCLUDES: Table for 10 with premier seating and dedicated waitstaff; 3 bingo cards per guest; swag bag for each guest; company name, logo, and weblink featured on SWLAYF social media; company banner displayed at event (provided by company); company name & logo on event program and slideshow; and company name displayed on the table at the event.
INCLUDES: Table for 10 with premier seating; 2 bingo cards per guest; swag bag for each guest; company name & logo featured on SWLAYF social media; company name & logo on event program and slideshow; and company name displayed on the table at the event.
Please note: Emails from Zeffy can occasionally be flagged as spam, so be sure to check your junk folder if you don’t receive your table tickets.
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
INCLUDES: Table for 10 guests; 1 bingo card per guest; social media shoutout; recognition in the event program and slideshow; and company name displayed on the table at the event.
Please note: Emails from Zeffy can occasionally be flagged as spam, so be sure to check your junk folder if you don’t receive your table tickets.
Sponsorship includes (2) event tickets, company logo placement on signage at designated area, sponsor logo tablecloth (provided by the sponsor), social media shout-out, company logo placement on event slideshow and organizations website.
Sponsorship includes company logo placement on signage at designated area, social media shout-out and company logo placement on event slideshow and organizations website.
Sponsorship includes company logo placement on signage at designated area, social media shout-out, company logo placement on event slideshow and organizations website.
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