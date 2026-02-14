Kalamazoo Italian American Club

Offered by

Kalamazoo Italian American Club

About this shop

2026 Marianna Robinson Memorial Silent Auction

1 - Grillo & More item
1 - Grillo & More
Pay what you can

Olive oil, balsamic, pasta, wine and more! Russo’s at the Tanger Outlet Mall delivers the tastes!

2 - Dolce & Gabbana Pasta Dinner item
2 - Dolce & Gabbana Pasta Dinner
Pay what you can

Coffee, sauce, pasta…even Limoncello Spritz. Thanks Russo’s!

3 - Cold beer and hot Italian sausage item
3 - Cold beer and hot Italian sausage item
3 - Cold beer and hot Italian sausage
Pay what you can

$40.00 for Papa’s Italian Sausage and a one year Mug Club Membership at Brewery Outre! Salute!

4 - Did someone say Shopping Party? item
4 - Did someone say Shopping Party?
Pay what you can

Hard to go wrong with shopping, refreshments, snacks and discounts! Thanks Lana’s Boutique for this Exclusive Shopping Party and delightful sweatshirt!

5 - Kicking it with the Kids item
5 - Kicking it with the Kids item
5 - Kicking it with the Kids
Pay what you can

What a combo! Pizza, snacks, and the movies. A $50.00 gift card from Main Street Pub, an assortment of kid centered snacks and four passes to KP Cinema!

6 - Taste of Italy item
6 - Taste of Italy item
6 - Taste of Italy
Pay what you can

Let the kids enjoy the pizza and save the real Italian for you! West Michigan Pasta Provisions provides Kalamazoo’s best Pasta and sauce. Erbelli’s adds a $35 gift Card!

7 - Serious Pantry Upgrade item
7 - Serious Pantry Upgrade
Pay what you can

The Pantry, On Tap Oil and Vinegar has put together a taste bud spectacular. A wonderful assortment of chocolates, oils, balsamic vinegar and more!

8 - Viva Italia item
8 - Viva Italia
Pay what you can

Comensoli’s Italian Bistro delivers a delightful bottle of Nero D’avala and a $25.00 gift card. Bravo!

9 - From Italy with Love item
9 - From Italy with Love
Pay what you can

Another incredible basket from our friends at Russo’s! A pasta dinner with all the trimmings and even the Espresso Pot!!

10 - Airborne Adventure item
10 - Airborne Adventure
Pay what you can

Pack up the “littles” and lets work up an appetite! Four 2-hour Adventure Passes to Airborne Adventure Park & Grip Socks. Then it’s time to snack it up!

11 - Monelli’s Italian Grill item
11 - Monelli’s Italian Grill
Pay what you can

Take the whole family to celebrate Italia! $100.00 in gift cards and two souvenir Peroni glasses!

12 - Step up your snack game! item
12 - Step up your snack game!
Pay what you can

Our sweets partner, ChocolaTea, has put together this incredible array of sweet treats! Just try to resist.

13 - Four Fun item
13 - Four Fun item
13 - Four Fun
Pay what you can

Ready ‘four’ fun in Kalamazoo. Enjoy four box tickets, four meal vouchers for the Kalamazoo Growlers!. Stay hydrated during the game with four lively bottles, compliments of Starbucks!

14 - Light up Kalamazoo! item
14 - Light up Kalamazoo! item
14 - Light up Kalamazoo!
Pay what you can

Challenge yourself at Kalamazoo Climb, with 2 climbing passes, climbing gear, and lessons! Light up this package with a gift bag from Kalamazoo Gear and Plainwell Ice Cream. We will even light up your garage with 2 omni-directional lights.

15 - Spa Time item
15 - Spa Time
Pay what you can

Enjoy a one hour session with Amber at Pristine Massage and Bodywork. Then relax with Mahogany Teakwood room spray and candle. Ahhhh!!

16 - Tuscany Rules item
16 - Tuscany Rules
Pay what you can

Once again, our thanks to Comensoli’s Italian Bistro for a winning combination of Motepulciano D’Abbruzzo wine and a $25.00 gift card.

17 - Jac’s Cekola’s Pizza item
17 - Jac’s Cekola’s Pizza
Pay what you can

The party is at Jac’s! Enjoy pizza beyond expectations and so much more! Package includes $100.00 in gift cards. Mangia!!

18 - Perfect Pasta item
18 - Perfect Pasta
Pay what you can

Our thanks to Michael at West Michigan Pasta Provisions for this gift tote filled with Old World Style pasta and savory sauces!

19 - Taco’s, Tequila, Margaritas item
19 - Taco’s, Tequila, Margaritas item
19 - Taco’s, Tequila, Margaritas
Pay what you can

One can’t live on Italian food alone, well, maybe! Enjoy some of Kalamazoo’s most unique flavors at Condado. It’s a can’t miss! Then feel the warmth of the sun on your face with a $50.00 voucher at Maui Beach Club!

20 - Big Basket of Italy item
20 - Big Basket of Italy
Pay what you can

This basket has it all! Wines, Panettone, sauce, spaghetti, nuts, chocolates, cookies and more! Russo’s stepped up with this package!

21 - Stamped Robin item
21 - Stamped Robin
Pay what you can

Our friends at “The Stamped Robin” , downtown Kalamazoo, have delivered!!

Savor an exceptional bottle of Brunello di Montalcino, Italy’s finest! Add on an insulated wine chiller from Swell. Last, but not least, a generous $50.00 gift card from The Stamped Robin!

22 - We know a guy at TJ’s item
22 - We know a guy at TJ’s
Pay what you can

Trader Joe’s isn’t just Italian, but this basket is! All the best from Italy, including olive, pasta, Olive oil, sauce and Sofrito seasoning. Mangia, Mangia!!

23 - Valentine's Day Redux
Pay what you can

Surprise your special someone with this beautiful emerald & white topaz silver ring (or just keep it for yourself).

24 - Hostess with the Mostess
Pay what you can

Help keep your party organized with these essentials: a Joyfair 35-piece stainless steel grill accessory set & a Mikasa set of 2-nesting trays.

25 - 100 Bottles of Beer item
25 - 100 Bottles of Beer
Pay what you can

Make your own tailgate in an instant. Enjoy a variety of beers, seltzers & ciders, compliments of Imperial Beverage.

26 - Get Back to Nature item
26 - Get Back to Nature
Pay what you can

Tiny cabins, big experience. Enjoy the best that Michigan has to offer with a $500 voucher courtesy of Harbor Country Cabins

Add a donation for Kalamazoo Italian American Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!