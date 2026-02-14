2026 Marianna Robinson Memorial Silent Auction

About this shop
Olive oil, balsamic, pasta, wine and more! Russo’s at the Tanger Outlet Mall delivers the tastes!
Coffee, sauce, pasta…even Limoncello Spritz. Thanks Russo’s!
$40.00 for Papa’s Italian Sausage and a one year Mug Club Membership at Brewery Outre! Salute!
Hard to go wrong with shopping, refreshments, snacks and discounts! Thanks Lana’s Boutique for this Exclusive Shopping Party and delightful sweatshirt!
What a combo! Pizza, snacks, and the movies. A $50.00 gift card from Main Street Pub, an assortment of kid centered snacks and four passes to KP Cinema!
Let the kids enjoy the pizza and save the real Italian for you! West Michigan Pasta Provisions provides Kalamazoo’s best Pasta and sauce. Erbelli’s adds a $35 gift Card!
The Pantry, On Tap Oil and Vinegar has put together a taste bud spectacular. A wonderful assortment of chocolates, oils, balsamic vinegar and more!
Comensoli’s Italian Bistro delivers a delightful bottle of Nero D’avala and a $25.00 gift card. Bravo!
Another incredible basket from our friends at Russo’s! A pasta dinner with all the trimmings and even the Espresso Pot!!
Pack up the “littles” and lets work up an appetite! Four 2-hour Adventure Passes to Airborne Adventure Park & Grip Socks. Then it’s time to snack it up!
Take the whole family to celebrate Italia! $100.00 in gift cards and two souvenir Peroni glasses!
Our sweets partner, ChocolaTea, has put together this incredible array of sweet treats! Just try to resist.
Ready ‘four’ fun in Kalamazoo. Enjoy four box tickets, four meal vouchers for the Kalamazoo Growlers!. Stay hydrated during the game with four lively bottles, compliments of Starbucks!
Challenge yourself at Kalamazoo Climb, with 2 climbing passes, climbing gear, and lessons! Light up this package with a gift bag from Kalamazoo Gear and Plainwell Ice Cream. We will even light up your garage with 2 omni-directional lights.
Enjoy a one hour session with Amber at Pristine Massage and Bodywork. Then relax with Mahogany Teakwood room spray and candle. Ahhhh!!
Once again, our thanks to Comensoli’s Italian Bistro for a winning combination of Motepulciano D’Abbruzzo wine and a $25.00 gift card.
The party is at Jac’s! Enjoy pizza beyond expectations and so much more! Package includes $100.00 in gift cards. Mangia!!
Our thanks to Michael at West Michigan Pasta Provisions for this gift tote filled with Old World Style pasta and savory sauces!
One can’t live on Italian food alone, well, maybe! Enjoy some of Kalamazoo’s most unique flavors at Condado. It’s a can’t miss! Then feel the warmth of the sun on your face with a $50.00 voucher at Maui Beach Club!
This basket has it all! Wines, Panettone, sauce, spaghetti, nuts, chocolates, cookies and more! Russo’s stepped up with this package!
Our friends at “The Stamped Robin” , downtown Kalamazoo, have delivered!!
Savor an exceptional bottle of Brunello di Montalcino, Italy’s finest! Add on an insulated wine chiller from Swell. Last, but not least, a generous $50.00 gift card from The Stamped Robin!
Trader Joe’s isn’t just Italian, but this basket is! All the best from Italy, including olive, pasta, Olive oil, sauce and Sofrito seasoning. Mangia, Mangia!!
Surprise your special someone with this beautiful emerald & white topaz silver ring (or just keep it for yourself).
Help keep your party organized with these essentials: a Joyfair 35-piece stainless steel grill accessory set & a Mikasa set of 2-nesting trays.
Make your own tailgate in an instant. Enjoy a variety of beers, seltzers & ciders, compliments of Imperial Beverage.
Tiny cabins, big experience. Enjoy the best that Michigan has to offer with a $500 voucher courtesy of Harbor Country Cabins
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!