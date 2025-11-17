The 2026 Marion Open presented by Pillar Credit Union

About this event
THIS IS NOT AN ENTRY TICKET!!
Groups of 10+ will be seated in Section C. Pricing and seat locations are subject to change based on availability.
Please note that submission of group information and payment does not guarantee seats. Once your purchase is confirmed here, you will receive separate correspondence from the 2026 Marion Open ticketing platform (TicketSpice) with your event entry tickets and additional information regarding the event. You will be placed in the best available seats based on availability and group size.
THIS IS NOT AN ENTRY TICKET!!
Groups of 10+ will be seated in Section B or Section D. Pricing and seat locations are subject to change based on availability.
Please note that submission of group information and payment does not guarantee seats. Once your purchase is confirmed here, you will receive separate correspondence from the 2026 Marion Open ticketing platform (TicketSpice) with your event entry tickets and additional information regarding the event. You will be placed in the best available seats based on availability and group size.
THIS IS NOT AN ENTRY TICKET!!
Groups of 10+ will be seated in Section A or Section E. Pricing and seat locations are subject to change based on availability.
Please note that submission of group information and payment does not guarantee seats. Once your purchase is confirmed here, you will receive separate correspondence from the 2026 Marion Open ticketing platform (TicketSpice) with your event entry tickets and additional information regarding the event. You will be placed in the best available seats based on availability and group size.
THIS IS NOT AN ENTRY TICKET!!
Take home a lasting piece of the 2026 Marion Open. This limited-edition commemorative ticket features a unique QR code that unlocks exclusive video highlights from the event—allowing you and your family to relive the magic anytime.
All merchandise will be shipped to the mailing address provided at checkout within 30 days of purchase. Items are limited and available only while supplies last.
Please note that submission of group and payment information does not guarantee products. Once your purchase is confirmed here, you will receive separate correspondence from the 2026 Marion Open ticketing platform (TicketSpice) with your any event entry tickets, merchandise and any additional information regarding the event. Product purchase is subject availability at the time of submission.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!