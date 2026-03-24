Wallingford Foundation Sponsored By The Rotary Club Of Wallingford

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Wallingford Foundation Sponsored By The Rotary Club Of Wallingford

About this event

2026 Mark Gingras Liberty Bank Community Fund Golf Tournament

180 Cheshire Rd

Wallingford, CT 06492, USA

Executive Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.


Includes:
4 Golfers
Signage at Tee
Full Page Ad in Program
Recognition at Awards Presentation


Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].

Corporate Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.


Includes:
2 Golfers
Signage at Tee
Full Page Ad in Program
Recognition at Awards Presentation


Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].

Foursome of Golfers
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.


Golf for four people, includes dinner.

One Golfer
$250

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.


One Golfer Admission, including dinner.

Dinner Only
$85

Tickets to join us for dinner, for the non-golfers!

SPONSORSHIP - Special Area
$500

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.


Includes:
Signage in Special Area (Putting Green, Range, Raw Bar, etc.)
Half Page Ad in Program
(No Golf)


Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].

SPONSORSHIP - Bottom of Cup
$500

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.


Half Page Ad & 9 Discs in Holes (No Golf)


Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].

SPONSORSHIP - Flag & Tee
$350

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.


Commemorative hole flag & signage at tee & Half Page Ad (No Golf)


Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].

SPONSORSHIP - Tee
$175

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.


Signage at Tee & Business Card Ad (No Golf)


Please submit your ad(s) by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected].

AD - Full Page
$150

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.


Full Page Ad in Program (No Golf)


Please submit your ad(s) by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected].

AD - Half Page
$95

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.


Half Page Ad in Program (No Golf)


Please submit your ad(s) by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected].

AD - Business Card
$50

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.


Business Card Ad in Program (No Golf)


Please submit your ad(s) by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected].

Golf Cart Sponsorship
$600

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.


Half page ad in program & signage on all players’ golf carts


Please submit your ad(s) by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected].

Title Sponsorship
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

SOLD OUT


Includes:
8 Golfers

Name on Banner
Signage at Tee
Full Page Ad in Program
Recognition at Awards Presentation


Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].

Add a donation for Wallingford Foundation Sponsored By The Rotary Club Of Wallingford

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