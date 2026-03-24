2026 Mark Gingras Liberty Bank Community Fund Golf Tournament

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About this event
Wallingford, CT 06492, USA
SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.
Includes:
4 Golfers
Signage at Tee
Full Page Ad in Program
Recognition at Awards Presentation
Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].
SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.
Includes:
2 Golfers
Signage at Tee
Full Page Ad in Program
Recognition at Awards Presentation
Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].
SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.
Golf for four people, includes dinner.
SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.
One Golfer Admission, including dinner.
Tickets to join us for dinner, for the non-golfers!
SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.
Includes:
Signage in Special Area (Putting Green, Range, Raw Bar, etc.)
Half Page Ad in Program
(No Golf)
Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].
SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.
Half Page Ad & 9 Discs in Holes (No Golf)
Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].
SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.
Commemorative hole flag & signage at tee & Half Page Ad (No Golf)
Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].
SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.
Signage at Tee & Business Card Ad (No Golf)
Please submit your ad(s) by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected].
SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.
Full Page Ad in Program (No Golf)
Please submit your ad(s) by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected].
SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.
Half Page Ad in Program (No Golf)
Please submit your ad(s) by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected].
SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.
Business Card Ad in Program (No Golf)
Please submit your ad(s) by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected].
SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.
Half page ad in program & signage on all players’ golf carts
Please submit your ad(s) by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected].
SOLD OUT
Includes:
8 Golfers
Name on Banner
Signage at Tee
Full Page Ad in Program
Recognition at Awards Presentation
Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].
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