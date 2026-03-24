2026 Mark Gingras Liberty Bank Community Fund Golf Tournament

SOLD OUT - Please only use this payment link if you have already committed and have not yet paid. Anyone we do not have signed up will be refunded.





Includes:

4 Golfers

Signage at Tee

Full Page Ad in Program

Recognition at Awards Presentation





Please submit your ad(s) and sponsorship logo or graphic by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ads should be sent to [email protected] and special area logos / files should be sent to [email protected].