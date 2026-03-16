2026 Marketplace - Robin Hood Renaissance Faire

About this shop
The Associate Membership includes a vendor booth space at the annual Robin Hood Renaissance Faire along with additional benefits. Associate Members receive early access to select a preferred vendor booth location and have opportunities to stay connected with Rotary throughout the year. Members are welcome to participate in community service projects, youth programs, and special events while building connections with fellow Rotarians and the Elko community.
Become part of the magic of the Robin Hood Renaissance Faire by joining our Renaissance Marketplace. Vendors are invited to showcase handcrafted goods, artisan products, crafts, demonstrations, and themed merchandise that enhances the medieval atmosphere of the event. As a Marketplace participant, you’ll help create an engaging and memorable experience for attendees while being part of this beloved Elko community event hosted by the Rotary Club of Elko.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!