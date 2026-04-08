2026 Maroon & Gray Roll-Off Bowling Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Register your team for the TSUNAA Austin Maroon & Grey Roll-Off Bowling Tournament and get ready for an exciting day of fun, competition, and community impact!
This team entry includes up to four (4) bowlers and secures your spot in the tournament, where you’ll compete for cash prizes and bragging rights.
🎳 What’s Included:
Join the TSUNAA Austin Maroon & Grey Roll-Off Bowling Tournament as an individual and get ready for a fun, high-energy experience filled with competition, connection, and community impact!
Perfect for solo participants, this option allows you to register individually and be placed on a team—making it a great way to meet new people while enjoying the tournament.
🎳 What’s Included:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!