TSUNAA-AAC, Inc

Hosted by

TSUNAA-AAC, Inc

About this event

2026 Maroon & Gray Roll-Off Bowling Tournament

8909 Burnet Rd

Austin, TX 78757, USA

Team
$200

Register your team for the TSUNAA Austin Maroon & Grey Roll-Off Bowling Tournament and get ready for an exciting day of fun, competition, and community impact!

This team entry includes up to four (4) bowlers and secures your spot in the tournament, where you’ll compete for cash prizes and bragging rights.

🎳 What’s Included:

  • Entry for 4 bowlers per team
  • Two (2) hours of bowling
  • Bowling shoe rental included
  • Participation in tournament play
  • Eligibility for cash prizes (1st Place: $250 | 2nd Place: $100)
  • A fun, high-energy atmosphere with music and community engagemen
Single Bowler
$50

Join the TSUNAA Austin Maroon & Grey Roll-Off Bowling Tournament as an individual and get ready for a fun, high-energy experience filled with competition, connection, and community impact!

Perfect for solo participants, this option allows you to register individually and be placed on a team—making it a great way to meet new people while enjoying the tournament.

🎳 What’s Included:

  • Entry for one (1) bowler
  • Two (2) hours of bowling
  • Bowling shoe rental included
  • Placement on a team
  • Participation in tournament play
  • Eligibility for cash prizes (1st Place: $250 | 2nd Place: $100)
  • A fun, vibrant atmosphere with music and community engagement
Add a donation for TSUNAA-AAC, Inc

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