2026 Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball

Our VIP Tables have become incredibly popular and change in their offerings every year but they always offer a stunning layout with numerous perks. Not only is the table a beautiful sight to behold, but you also receive a complimentary bottle of wine and specialty wine glasses to take home. You'll enjoy preferred seating near the dance floor and a custom-made centerpiece designed for the event theme, which you can also take home, along with other special goodies. Guaranteed seating is provided for eight of your friends. VIP tables are limited.