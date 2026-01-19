2026 Masonic Charities Golf Tournament

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Team of 4, includes cart, green fees, lunch & a steak dinner included.
Individual ticket includes cart and green fees (maybe combined to make a team of 4) - lunch & steak dinner included.
Includes Team of 4, name w/banner, 2 Free Mulligans, Putting Contest, Birdie Hole for each team member & name in program (Includes lunch & steak dinner).
Includes Team of 4, name w/banner & name in program. (Includes lunch & steak dinner)
Includes name in program & 18x24" Tee Box Sign at the Tournament.
Birdies, Mulligans, Putting Contest, and Closest to the Pin Contest - You get one of each for $20 each person or $80 for your team.
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