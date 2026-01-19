Nebraska Masonic Foundation

Hosted by

Nebraska Masonic Foundation

About this event

2026 Masonic Charities Golf Tournament

400 N Cottonwood St

North Bend, NE 68649, USA

Team of 4
$600

Team of 4, includes cart, green fees, lunch & a steak dinner included.

Individual
$150

Individual ticket includes cart and green fees (maybe combined to make a team of 4) - lunch & steak dinner included.

Platinum Level
$1,500

Includes Team of 4, name w/banner, 2 Free Mulligans, Putting Contest, Birdie Hole for each team member & name in program (Includes lunch & steak dinner).

Gold Level
$1,000

Includes Team of 4, name w/banner & name in program. (Includes lunch & steak dinner)

Hole Sponsor
$250

Includes name in program & 18x24" Tee Box Sign at the Tournament.

Extras Bundle
$20

Birdies, Mulligans, Putting Contest, and Closest to the Pin Contest - You get one of each for $20 each person or $80 for your team.

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