2026 Maui County Fair Non-Profit Food Vendor

Located in one of the fair’s highest-traffic corridors, the 9' x 12' LED Video Wall delivers dynamic brand exposure throughout all four days of the Maui County Fair. Ads rotate hourly, providing repeated impressions to thousands of attendees as they move through the fairgrounds. All creative content must be pre-approved by the Maui County Fair.





• Digital Logo Placement – Approx. 12 rotations per hour ($1,000)