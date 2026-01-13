2026 Maui Scouting Golf Tournament

Hosted by
Sponsor Benefits Include:
• Two complimentary golf teams (2 teams of 2) for the tournament ($750 value)
• Custom "Scouting America, Aloha Council" Reyn Spooner Golf Shirt for Players
• Recognition as Eagle Sponsor on all event signage, promotional materials, and press releases
• Company banner at event registration area & opportunity for your company to host a tent on the course
• Logo and company name featured prominently on event website and social media promotions
• Special acknowledgment during opening and closing remarks at the tournament
• One tee sign with your company logo at a hole
• Recognition in post-tournament newsletter and on Aloha Council website
• Opportunity to provide promotional materials in player gift bags
• Verbal recognition during awards ceremony
Sponsor Benefits Include:
• One complimentary golf team (team of 2) for the tournament ($375 value)
• Custom "Scouting America, Aloha Council" Reyn Spooner Golf Shirt for Players
• Recognition as Life Sponsor on event signage and promotional materials
• Logo and company name featured on event website and social media promotions
• One tee sign with your company logo at a hole
• Recognition in post-tournament newsletter and on Aloha Council website
• Opportunity to provide promotional materials in player gift bags and for your company to host a tent on the course
Provides company logo branded lunch bento for all participants. Your company will also be prominently featured in pre and post event promotions.
Additional Sponsor Benefits Include:
• One complimentary golf team (team of 2) for the tournament ($375 value)
• Custom "Scouting America, Aloha Council" Reyn Spooner Golf Shirt for Players
• Recognition as Lunch Sponsor on event signage and promotional materials
• Logo and company name featured on event website and social media promotions
• Recognition in post-tournament newsletter and on Aloha Council website
All players will be invited upon check-in to participate in the putting contest. You will have the opportunity to have your employees on the green to run the contests.
Additional Sponsor Benefits Include:
• One complimentary golf team (team of 2) for the tournament ($375 value)
• Custom "Scouting America, Aloha Council" Reyn Spooner Golf Shirt for Players
• Recognition as Putting Contest Sponsor on event signage and promotional materials
• Logo and company name featured on event website and social media promotions
• Recognition in post-tournament newsletter and on Aloha Council website
Sponsor Benefits Include:
• One complimentary golf team (team of 2) for the tournament ($375 value)
• Recognition as Star Sponsor on event signage and promotional materials
• Logo and company name featured on event website and social media promotions
• One tee sign with your company logo at a hole
• Recognition in post-tournament newsletter and on Aloha Council website
Sponsor Benefits Include:
• One tee sign with your company logo at a hole
• Recognition in tournament promotions
