2026 Maui Scouting Golf Tournament

Provides company logo branded lunch bento for all participants. Your company will also be prominently featured in pre and post event promotions.

Additional Sponsor Benefits Include:

• One complimentary golf team (team of 2) for the tournament ($375 value)

• Custom "Scouting America, Aloha Council" Reyn Spooner Golf Shirt for Players

• Recognition as Lunch Sponsor on event signage and promotional materials

• Logo and company name featured on event website and social media promotions

• Recognition in post-tournament newsletter and on Aloha Council website



