Scouting America, Aloha Council

Hosted by

Scouting America, Aloha Council

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Maui Scouting Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Pick-up location

200 Liholiho St, Wailuku, HI 96793, USA

2-Night Camp Maluhia Vouche for Private Event ($7,000 value) item
2-Night Camp Maluhia Vouche for Private Event ($7,000 value) item
2-Night Camp Maluhia Vouche for Private Event ($7,000 value) item
2-Night Camp Maluhia Vouche for Private Event ($7,000 value)
$1,000

Starting bid

Camp Maluhia Exclusive use rental (2) nights. Value: $7000.00
Maui Honey Bee Sanctuary Gift Set ($50 value) item
Maui Honey Bee Sanctuary Gift Set ($50 value) item
Maui Honey Bee Sanctuary Gift Set ($50 value)
$25

Starting bid

Maui Honey Bee Sanctuary.
Gift bag with Lavender herbal bath soak, Bee relaxed aromatherapy spray, and lavender body butter..
Value: $60.00

Kamaole Sands (1) night reservation ($750 value) item
Kamaole Sands (1) night reservation ($750 value)
$200

Starting bid

A condo resort built on 15 acres of gardens, waterfalls, and ponds. Live like you've always wanted to in an individually furnished condominium suite. Value: $750.00
Cook Pine Bowl item
Cook Pine Bowl
$500

Starting bid

🌲 Handmade Cook Pine Bowl – Wayne Omura

Beautiful, one-of-a-kind bowl crafted from Maui-grown Cook Pine by local artisan Wayne Omura. A stunning blend of natural beauty and craftsmanship.

  • 8” H x 15” W
  • Value: $1,600

✨ A unique Maui-made piece—don’t miss out!

Coco Deck Gift Card $100 item
Coco Deck Gift Card $100
$40

Starting bid

Coco Deck Lahaina offers a blend of Mexican, Local, American, and Seafood cuisine. Led by Owner & Chef Alvin Savella, @thekitchenassassin.

Address: 1312 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761

Phone(808) 451-2778

Menu: cocodecklahaina.com


$100 value

Mala Tavern Gift Card $150 item
Mala Tavern Gift Card $150
$45

Starting bid

Intimate locale on the beach features Pacific Rim & Mediterranean dishes, plus a variety of wines.

Service options: Happy hour food · Great cocktails · Vegan options

Address: 1307 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761

Phone(808) 667-9394

Menu: malatavern.com


$150 value

Wooden Bowl with Engraved Lid Scout inspired item
Wooden Bowl with Engraved Lid Scout inspired item
Wooden Bowl with Engraved Lid Scout inspired item
Wooden Bowl with Engraved Lid Scout inspired
$45

Starting bid

Locally crafted by artist Bill Dement from Hawaii island. Made of Royal Poinciana wood and engraved with the Wood working Merit badge on the lid. Value $125.00

Aloha Federal Credit Union Gift Set item
Aloha Federal Credit Union Gift Set
$25

Starting bid

Bento box, mug, cool towel, golf towel, charging cable, chip clip and $20 Starbucks card.


Value: $80

Powell Lithography item
Powell Lithography item
Powell Lithography
$45

Starting bid

Parking Ticket In Paradise (71/500) Value: $125

Powell Lithography item
Powell Lithography item
Powell Lithography
$45

Starting bid

Buds & Blossoms (132/500) Value: $150

Women’s Mu’umu’u item
Women’s Mu’umu’u item
Women’s Mu’umu’u
$25

Starting bid

Size 10 Value: $75

Tote Exercise set item
Tote Exercise set
$30

Starting bid

Thirty-one oval tote bag, water bottle, sliding discs, and Calvin Klein Women’s shirt size L Value $100

Harry Potter Travel Mug and Mystery Toy item
Harry Potter Travel Mug and Mystery Toy
$10

Starting bid

Travel mug and 2 mystery items. Value $20

Vintage Poker Chip set and cards item
Vintage Poker Chip set and cards item
Vintage Poker Chip set and cards
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Ellen Loucks Value: $100

Dachshund Fan Items item
Dachshund Fan Items item
Dachshund Fan Items
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Li’i In Maui, zippered pouch, pair of socks, hair scrunchies, pen, notepad, and stickers.

Dachshund Fan Items item
Dachshund Fan Items item
Dachshund Fan Items
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Li’i In Maui, zippered pouch, pair of earrings, hair scrunchies, pen, notepad, and stickers.

Reyn’s Golf Shirt item
Reyn’s Golf Shirt item
Reyn’s Golf Shirt
$60

Starting bid

Custom Molokai Channel print men’s golf shirt.

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