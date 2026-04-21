2026 Maui Scouting Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Maui Honey Bee Sanctuary.
Gift bag with Lavender herbal bath soak, Bee relaxed aromatherapy spray, and lavender body butter..
Value: $60.00
Starting bid
Starting bid
🌲 Handmade Cook Pine Bowl – Wayne Omura
Beautiful, one-of-a-kind bowl crafted from Maui-grown Cook Pine by local artisan Wayne Omura. A stunning blend of natural beauty and craftsmanship.
✨ A unique Maui-made piece—don’t miss out!
Starting bid
Coco Deck Lahaina offers a blend of Mexican, Local, American, and Seafood cuisine. Led by Owner & Chef Alvin Savella, @thekitchenassassin.
Address: 1312 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761
Phone: (808) 451-2778
Menu: cocodecklahaina.com
$100 value
Starting bid
Intimate locale on the beach features Pacific Rim & Mediterranean dishes, plus a variety of wines.
Service options: Happy hour food · Great cocktails · Vegan options
Address: 1307 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761
Phone: (808) 667-9394
Menu: malatavern.com
$150 value
Starting bid
Locally crafted by artist Bill Dement from Hawaii island. Made of Royal Poinciana wood and engraved with the Wood working Merit badge on the lid. Value $125.00
Starting bid
Bento box, mug, cool towel, golf towel, charging cable, chip clip and $20 Starbucks card.
Value: $80
Starting bid
Parking Ticket In Paradise (71/500) Value: $125
Starting bid
Buds & Blossoms (132/500) Value: $150
Starting bid
Size 10 Value: $75
Starting bid
Thirty-one oval tote bag, water bottle, sliding discs, and Calvin Klein Women’s shirt size L Value $100
Starting bid
Travel mug and 2 mystery items. Value $20
Starting bid
Donated by Ellen Loucks Value: $100
Starting bid
Donated by Li’i In Maui, zippered pouch, pair of socks, hair scrunchies, pen, notepad, and stickers.
Starting bid
Donated by Li’i In Maui, zippered pouch, pair of earrings, hair scrunchies, pen, notepad, and stickers.
Starting bid
Custom Molokai Channel print men’s golf shirt.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!