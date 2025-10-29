Max Sinoway Little League

Max Sinoway Little League

About this event

2026 Max Sinoway Little League Sponsorship Opportunities

Single item
Single
$300

Your business name on a 3' x 4' outfield sign.

Double - Tee Ball, Scooters, & Junior Majors item
Double - Tee Ball, Scooters, & Junior Majors
$500

You business name on a team's jersey.

NOTE: There are a Limited number of Team Sponsorships so get your request in early!!

Jersey Style and name placement may vary.

Double - Majors item
Double - Majors
$600

You business name on a team's jersey.

NOTE: There are a Limited number of Team Sponsorships so get your request in early!!

Jersey Style and name placement may vary.

Triple - Tee Ball, Scooters, & Junior Majors item
Triple - Tee Ball, Scooters, & Junior Majors
$750

Your business name on a team's jersey

AND a 3' x 4' outfield sign.

NOTE: There are a Limited number of Team Sponsorships so get your request in early!!

Jersey Style and name placement may vary.

Triple - Majors item
Triple - Majors
$850

Your business name on a team's jersey

AND a 3' x 4' outfield sign.

NOTE: There are a Limited number of Team Sponsorships so get your request in early!!

Jersey Style and name placement may vary.

Home Run - Tee Ball, Scooters, & Junior Majors item
Home Run - Tee Ball, Scooters, & Junior Majors
$1,000

Your business name on a team's jersey

AND a 3' x 4' outfield sign

AND advertisements on our website

AND advertisements on our social media site (Facebook)

NOTE: There are a Limited number of Team Sponsorships so get your request in early!!

Jersey Style and name placement may vary.

Home Run - Majors item
Home Run - Majors
$1,100

Your business name on a team's jersey

AND a 3' x 4' outfield sign

AND advertisements on our website

AND advertisements on our social media site (Facebook)

NOTE: There are a Limited number of Team Sponsorships so get your request in early!!

Jersey Style and name placement may vary.

Grand Slam - Any Division item
Grand Slam - Any Division
$1,250

Your business name on TWO team's jerseys

AND a 3' x 4' outfield sign

AND advertisements on our website

AND advertisements on our social media site (Facebook)

NOTE: There are a Limited number of Team Sponsorships so get your request in early!!

Jersey Style and name placement may vary.

Scoreboard FRONT - 3 YEARS item
Scoreboard FRONT - 3 YEARS
$2,500

Your business name on the front of one of our scoreboards for a period of three years.


Contact our board to check availability.


Actual placement and size may vary.

Scoreboard BACK - 3 YEARS item
Scoreboard BACK - 3 YEARS
$5,000

Your business name on the BACK of one of our scoreboards for a period of three years.


Contact our board to check availability.


Actual placement and size may vary.

Add a donation for Max Sinoway Little League

$

