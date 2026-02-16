KUMU HULA ASSOCIATION OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

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KUMU HULA ASSOCIATION OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

About this event

2026 MAY DAY - ARTS & CRAFTS VENDOR APPLICATION

2005 Valley Ave Gate 8

Pleasanton, CA 94566, USA

Arts & Crafts Booth Fee - Saturday & Sunday
$600

Arts & Crafts Vendor Booth Fee
1 - 10x10 space
1 table and 2 chairs
Red & Yellow pipe and drape included

Fee for additional 3rd booth (50% off)
$300

Discount fee for the 3rd booth (50% off)
*You must purchase the first two booths at the full price,
then you can add this price for 3rd booth.

Additional fee for preference (corner booth)
$150

Additional fee for corner
*Corner spots are on a first-come, first served basis
*Not Guaranteed.
If you donʻt get a corner spot, you will be refunded for that fee.

Health Permit Fee
$143

Health Permit Fee (Pre-packaged Food Vendors Only)
Must submit unless you have a Alameda County Environmental Health Permit.

Add a donation for KUMU HULA ASSOCIATION OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

$

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