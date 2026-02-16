2026 MAY DAY - ARTS & CRAFTS VENDOR APPLICATION

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About this event
Arts & Crafts Vendor Booth Fee
1 - 10x10 space
1 table and 2 chairs
Red & Yellow pipe and drape included
Discount fee for the 3rd booth (50% off)
*You must purchase the first two booths at the full price,
then you can add this price for 3rd booth.
Additional fee for corner
*Corner spots are on a first-come, first served basis
*Not Guaranteed.
If you donʻt get a corner spot, you will be refunded for that fee.
Health Permit Fee (Pre-packaged Food Vendors Only)
Must submit unless you have a Alameda County Environmental Health Permit.
$
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