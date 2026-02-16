2026 MAY DAY ~ PRE-SALE TICKETS

Hosted by
About this event
(General Admission) - 13 years of age and older. ($5 DISCOUNT)
This ticket is good for one-day, one-entry only.
PRESALE ENDS APRIL 15, 2026.
REGULAR TICKET PRICE IS $25
NO REFUNDS!
(Senior Admission) - 62 years of age and older. ($2 DISCOUNT)
This ticket is good for one-day, one-entry only.
PRESALE ENDS APRIL 15, 2026.
REGULAR TICKET PRICE IS $20
NO REFUNDS!
(Children Admission) - 6-12 years of age and older. ($2 DISCOUNT)
This ticket is good for one-day, one-entry only.
PRESALE ENDS APRIL 15, 2026.
REGULAR TICKET PRICE IS $20
NO REFUNDS!
(Military Admission) - Must present Military ID at gate. ($2 DISCOUNT)
This ticket is good for one-day, one-entry only.
PRESALE ENDS APRIL 15, 2026.
REGULAR TICKET PRICE IS $25
NO REFUNDS!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!