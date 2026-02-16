KUMU HULA ASSOCIATION OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Hosted by

KUMU HULA ASSOCIATION OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

About this event

2026 MAY DAY ~ PRE-SALE TICKETS

2005 Valley Ave Gate 8

Pleasanton, CA 94566, USA

General Admission - PRE-SALE
$20
Available until Apr 2

(General Admission) - 13 years of age and older. ($5 DISCOUNT)
This ticket is good for one-day, one-entry only.
PRESALE ENDS APRIL 15, 2026.
REGULAR TICKET PRICE IS $25

NO REFUNDS!

Senior Admission - PRE-SALE
$18
Available until Apr 19

(Senior Admission) - 62 years of age and older. ($2 DISCOUNT)
This ticket is good for one-day, one-entry only.
PRESALE ENDS APRIL 15, 2026.
REGULAR TICKET PRICE IS $20

NO REFUNDS!

Children Admission - PRE-SALE
$18
Available until Apr 16

(Children Admission) - 6-12 years of age and older. ($2 DISCOUNT)
This ticket is good for one-day, one-entry only.
PRESALE ENDS APRIL 15, 2026.
REGULAR TICKET PRICE IS $20

NO REFUNDS!

Military Admission - PRE-SALE
$18
Available until Apr 16

(Military Admission) - Must present Military ID at gate. ($2 DISCOUNT)
This ticket is good for one-day, one-entry only.
PRESALE ENDS APRIL 15, 2026.
REGULAR TICKET PRICE IS $25

NO REFUNDS!

Add a donation for KUMU HULA ASSOCIATION OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!