Mount Vernon Music Boosters

Hosted by

Mount Vernon Music Boosters

About this event

2026 May Fiesta

300 Yellow Jacket Dr

Mt Vernon, OH 43050, USA

Table #1
$25

This is a front row table close to the stage. This ticket includes a meal.

Table #2
$25

This is a front row table close to the stage. This ticket includes a meal.

Table #3
$25

This is a front row table close to the stage. This ticket includes a meal.

Table #4
$25

This is a front row table close to the stage. This ticket includes a meal.

Table #5
$25

This is a front row table close to the stage. This ticket includes a meal.

Table #6
$25

This is a front row table close to the stage. This ticket includes a meal.

Table #7
$25

This is a front row table close to the stage. This ticket includes a meal.

Table #8
$20

This ticket includes a meal.

Table #9
$20

This ticket includes a meal.

Table #10
$20

This ticket includes a meal.

Table #11
$20

This ticket includes a meal.

Table #12
$20

This ticket includes a meal.

Table #13
$20

This ticket includes a meal.

Table #14
$20

This ticket includes a meal.

Table #15
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #16
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #17
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #18
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #19
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #20
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #21
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #22
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #23
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #24
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #25
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #26
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #27
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #28
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #29
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #30
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #31
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

Table #32
$20

This ticket includes a meal ticket.

General Admission
$5

This is a general admission ticket for a seat in the bleachers and does not include dinner

General
$5
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