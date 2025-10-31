Living Arts Alliance (Heartsong Living Arts)

Hosted by

Living Arts Alliance (Heartsong Living Arts)

About this event

2026 Mayfaire Sponsorship

300 N Main Ave

White Salmon, WA 98672, USA

Maypole Sponsor
$7,000

$7,000+ 🎀🌸🌀🌿
Perks: Premier logo on all posters, signage, website & social media; press features; recognition at opening ceremony;

Ruby Sponsor
$5,000

5,000-6,999 ❤️🔴🔥💎
Perks: Logo on posters, website & social media; festival announcements and press features.

Fire Agat Sponsor
$2,500

$2,500–$4,999 🔥🧡🌋✨
Perks: Logo on posters website & social media; festival announcements

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

$1,000–$2,499 👑🌞🏆✨

Perks: Logo on posters, website & social media

Emerald Sponsor
$500

$500–$999 💚🌿🍃💎
Perks: Name on website & social media and posters

Sapphire Sponsor
$200

$200–$499 💙🌌🌊💎

Little spirits whose energy helps the whole:

Perks: Name on website & social media

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