2026 Mayfaire Sponsorship

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About this event
$7,000+ 🎀🌸🌀🌿
Perks: Premier logo on all posters, signage, website & social media; press features; recognition at opening ceremony;
5,000-6,999 ❤️🔴🔥💎
Perks: Logo on posters, website & social media; festival announcements and press features.
$2,500–$4,999 🔥🧡🌋✨
Perks: Logo on posters website & social media; festival announcements
$1,000–$2,499 👑🌞🏆✨
Perks: Logo on posters, website & social media
$500–$999 💚🌿🍃💎
Perks: Name on website & social media and posters
$200–$499 💙🌌🌊💎
Little spirits whose energy helps the whole:
Perks: Name on website & social media
$
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