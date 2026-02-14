2026 MC Cares Egging

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12 eggs will be delivered and placed in your yard as well as a sign that states "You've been egged"
30 eggs will be delivered and placed in your yard as well as a sign that states "You've been egged"
50 eggs will be delivered and placed in your yard as well as a sign that states "You've been egged"
75 eggs will be delivered and placed in your yard as well as a sign that states "You've been egged"
100 eggs will be delivered and placed in your yard as well as a sign that states "You've been egged"
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