Mc Cares Foundation

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Mc Cares Foundation

About this event

2026 MC Cares Egging

12 Eggs
$10

12 eggs will be delivered and placed in your yard as well as a sign that states "You've been egged"

30 Eggs
$15

30 eggs will be delivered and placed in your yard as well as a sign that states "You've been egged"

50 Eggs
$35

50 eggs will be delivered and placed in your yard as well as a sign that states "You've been egged"

75 Eggs
$50

75 eggs will be delivered and placed in your yard as well as a sign that states "You've been egged"

100 Eggs
$65

100 eggs will be delivered and placed in your yard as well as a sign that states "You've been egged"

Add a donation for Mc Cares Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!