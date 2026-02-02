2026 MCBA Queen Rearing Course

Instructional and Hands-On (classroom) (3 sessions)
- 3/2/26– 2.5 hrs (6 – 8:30pm)
- 3/9/26 – 2.5hrs (6 – 8:30pm)
- 3/16/26 – 2.5hrs (6 – 8:30pm)
This schedule can be shifted slightly but some of these dates are absolute if we want the best queens
- 5/14/26 – Thursday - 6pm – Equipment assembly and prepare for 5/22/26
- 5/21/26 - Thursday – 5pm - Setup Starter Colony (1 hour)
- 5/27/26 – Wednesday – 5pm - Setup Timing Box for breeder queen (1 hour)
- 5/30/26 – Saturday – 1pm - Prepare Starter Colony to receive grafts (1 hour)
- 5/31/26 – Sunday – 2pm - Grafting day and insert grafts into Starter Colony (3 hrs)
- 6/2/26 – Tuesday – Check Grafts - Merge queen back with starter colony – Now a Finisher colony (1 hour)
- 6/6/26 – 6/10/26 – Queen cells capped and can move to mating nucs.(6/10/26 - will probably be the best day. (~30 min Students will be responsible for transporting the queen cell(s) and installing them into their own mating nucs)