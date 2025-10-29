Marshalltown Main Street Partnership Inc
2026 MCBD Military Banner - Their Service, Our Gratitude
Military Banner
$250
Banner Details
Each banner features the honoree’s
name, branch of service, and photo.
Banners will hang along Main Street and surrounding areas
from May through November 2026.
Each banner sponsorship is
$250
(includes design, production, installation, and removal).
$25 of each banner is donated to Marshall County Veterans Affairs
After display, banners will be returned to the sponsor or family.
