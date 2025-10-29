2026 MCBD Military Banner - Their Service, Our Gratitude

Military Banner
$250

Banner Details

  • Each banner features the honoree’s name, branch of service, and photo.
  • Banners will hang along Main Street and surrounding areas from May through November 2026.
  • Each banner sponsorship is $250 (includes design, production, installation, and removal).
  • $25 of each banner is donated to Marshall County Veterans Affairs
  • After display, banners will be returned to the sponsor or family.
