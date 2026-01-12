Metro Equity Collaborative

Hosted by

Metro Equity Collaborative

About this event

2026 MCBE Black Business and Health Expo

155 Cass Ave

Mt Clemens, MI 48043, USA

Resource Vendor
Free

Vendor spot comes with (1) 8 ft table and (2) chairs)

Business vendor, child
$30

vendor spot come with (1) 8 ft table and (2) chairs)

Business vendor, adult
$65

vendor spot come with (1) 8 ft table and (2) chairs)

Business vendor, adult + electrical access
$80

Vendor spot comes with (1) 8 ft table and (2) chairs) with electrical access

Business vendor, adult + double space access
$90

Vendor spot comes with (2) 8 ft table and (4) chairs)

Business vendor, adult + double space access with Electrical
$105

Vendor spot comes with (2) 8 ft table and (4) chairs with electricity.

Headshot or Pitch Video Session
Free

Reserve your professionally lit headshot or pitch video package starting at $50

Click link to book and pay

https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule/c7a18c78

Add a donation for Metro Equity Collaborative

$

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