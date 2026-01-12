2026 MCBE Black Business and Health Expo

About this event
Vendor spot comes with (1) 8 ft table and (2) chairs)
vendor spot come with (1) 8 ft table and (2) chairs)
vendor spot come with (1) 8 ft table and (2) chairs)
Vendor spot comes with (1) 8 ft table and (2) chairs) with electrical access
Vendor spot comes with (2) 8 ft table and (4) chairs)
Vendor spot comes with (2) 8 ft table and (4) chairs with electricity.
Reserve your professionally lit headshot or pitch video package starting at $50
Click link to book and pay
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