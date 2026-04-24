2026 MCDOI Kickoff To Summer Bar Crawl

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About this event
ONLY 40 tickets in total - these tickets are for those that plan to attend, take bus transportation, and will receive a commemorative T-shirt
Missed out on the original shirt order? We were able to grab a few extra shirts for the bar crawl! 🍻👕
Sizes and quantities are limited, so shirts will be first come, first served based on available sizes.
Whether you just want to snag a shirt or you want a shirt and plan to join us for the crawl, this order is for you! 🎉
Missed out on the original shirt order? We were able to grab a few extra shirts for the bar crawl! 🍻👕
Sizes and quantities are limited, so shirts will be first come, first served based on available sizes.
Whether you just want to snag a shirt or you want a shirt and plan to join us for the crawl, this order is for you! 🎉
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!