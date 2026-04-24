Monmouth County Daughters of Ireland

Hosted by

Monmouth County Daughters of Ireland

About this event

2026 MCDOI Kickoff To Summer Bar Crawl

Bus & T-shirt
$35

ONLY 40 tickets in total - these tickets are for those that plan to attend, take bus transportation, and will receive a commemorative T-shirt

Attending but have my own DD
$15
This ticket is for those attending the bar crawl and want the commemorative T-shirt but not in need of bus transportation.
t-shirt (Size Large)
$15

Missed out on the original shirt order? We were able to grab a few extra shirts for the bar crawl! 🍻👕

Sizes and quantities are limited, so shirts will be first come, first served based on available sizes.

Whether you just want to snag a shirt or you want a shirt and plan to join us for the crawl, this order is for you! 🎉

t-shirt (Size X-Large)
$15

Missed out on the original shirt order? We were able to grab a few extra shirts for the bar crawl! 🍻👕

Sizes and quantities are limited, so shirts will be first come, first served based on available sizes.

Whether you just want to snag a shirt or you want a shirt and plan to join us for the crawl, this order is for you! 🎉

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!